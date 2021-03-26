"Everyone needs to own these jeans": 20 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

After a year of rotating trackpants and loungewear, most of us have started buying proper(ish) clothes again.

Whether that be straight-leg jeans because apparently Gen Z cancelled our skinnies, or throw-on dresses for every occasion, it's safe to say the Mamamia team have been shopping.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review non family friendly fashion. Post continues after video.

From the pair of jeans "everyone needs to own" to the prettiest midi skirt, here are 20 things we've added to our wardrobes this month.

"Everyone needs to own these jeans. They are perfection and stretchy and cut in all the right places. And the wash is divine." - Kee Reece, Podcast Host of The Spill and Senior Influencer Marketing Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"Had been eyeing this playsuit off for ages. The tie is completely removable and doesn't have belt loops on the back of the suit, so you can wear with or without!" - Lucy Neville, Podcast Host of The Undone and Production Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"Possibly from repeated exposure to Kim Kardashian, I finally got my hands on some big F**k Off shades. Good for morning coffee runs because they take up half my face." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Supplied.

"This dress pinches you in all the right places." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I've always been a leggings gal, but I was getting so hot in them that I finally caved and bought some shorts. I came across these really affordable sets on Instagram that come in various colours (I snagged black and olive). I was a little worried they'd be too short but they're actually the perfect length. Plus, the ribbed detailing makes them look super flattering. So I'm glad I bought them!" - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I recently bought this Rixo midi skirt. Really great transeasonal piece. As someone who doesn't like wearing jeans, I live in these easy throw-on skirts. Love that you can dress it up or down - just add a staple white or black tee, leather jacket and sneakers or a more fitted top with heels." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

Image: Shopbop.

"I've been looking for straight-leg jeans for months after noticing that no one was wearing skinny jeans anymore (ha). I have quite wide hips, and so 'mum jeans' have always scared me a bit as they hang from my widest point. What I like about these is that they're high, so hug the waist, but not so much that I have to undo my button when I eat a sandwich. Also, flares wouldn't work for me, so I like that they're still a slim-ish fit and can be folded at the ankles. They are so, so comfortable, and were on sale so cost me less than $80." - Jessie Stephens, Assistant Head of Content.

Image: Supplied.

"This top is super thick and snug enough to support you so you don't have to wear a bra." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

Image: Glassons.

"I haven't bought these yet but I'm gonna! Most of my wardrobe is made up of Bohemian Traders dresses. They're slow fashion, beautifully cut, made with breathable fabrics and they have a pretty good size range starting at a size six and going to a size 22. And they're just so easy to wear." - Keryn Donnelly, Pop Culture Editor.

Image: Bohemian Traders.

Image: Bohemian Traders.

"I purchased these jean culottes last week and got compliments when I wore them this week! Perfect length for shorties meaning you don't need to take them up and they kind of look like the perfect jean flares! They are a great fit and bring you in at the waist!" - Amy McKean, Senior Sales Manager.

Image: Sportgirl.

"I bought this bag at the end of last month and it's probably my pride and joy. I'd been eyeing it off a good six months before I decided to just do it and put it on Afterpay. I was so scared it would stain, but it hasn't, and I've worn it to death already. Plus, it came with two straps - a short and a long one. I feel like it's the perfect way to spice up an otherwise fairly plain ensemble. I have no regrets and I probably get stopped on the street once a week because of it!" - Mikayla Floriano, Podcast Producer.

Image: Poppy Lissiman.

"I just bought these fancy pants. I love them because they’re comfortable AF and I can dress them up for work or down for a casual weekend brunch." - Leah Porges, Podcast Producer.

Image: Witchery.

"I've been on the straight-leg jean bandwagon for a while now, so I wanted to update my (growing) collection with something fresh. I think A-Brand do some of the best jeans in Oz. These are their A Venice Straight Jeans with rips - really sturdy denim with a flattering cut, great for dressing up or down." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought this shirt! It hasn't arrived yet, but it has my name on it and the proceeds go towards endometriosis research. It's like it was made for me." - Emmeline Peterson, Podcast Producer.

Image: Alexa Chung.

"I've been looking for a denim playsuit, but it was impossible to find one that actually... covered my butt. I settled for a dress instead and this one is super comfortable and flattering. They have it in black too!" - Jess Staveley, Weekend Editor.

Image: General Pants.

"These boots I bought this week are going to be a winter staple. I’ve been looking for an ankle boot for a while and these really nailed the brief, but add a touch of spice with the small studs. Love." - Eleanor Katelaris, Audience Development Executive.

Image: Supplied.

"I recently treated myself to this beautiful necklace I've been eyeing off for ages! It's so dainty and fine that you can wear it with anything, and I literally haven't taken it off since I got it!" - Simone Masci, Sales Manager.

Image: Sarah & Sebastian.

Zimmermann Wavy Raffia Slides, on sale for $180.

"Am I a fool for buying slides before winter? Maybe. But I couldn’t resist these on sale at the Zimmermann outlet in Sydney. Saving them for Europe next year lol (*cries*)." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Supplied.

"I haven't bought it yet but once I get paid, I will be buying this set. It can be mixed and matched with different tops/bottoms and it's like a dressy tracksuit. I love." - Lily Allsep, Audience Development Manager.

Image: Ceres Life.

Have you bought something this month that you love? Share with us in comments below!

Feature image: Supplied.