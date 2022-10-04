"It was heartbreaking to see her walk away." The 5 biggest bombshells from the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion.

This evening, we watched the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion, and it was... completely unexpected.

For the entire season, there has been a lot of drama that's been brought to the table. From an alleged cheating scandal all the way to a fake farm.

And tonight, every farmer answered all the questions we wanted to know about their partners, including whether they're still together or not. While no one believed this reunion would be smooth sailing, it certainly got rocky quite a few times.

Here are the biggest bombshells to come out of the reunion.

Farmer Harry and Tess says he's "doing all the compromising" and is moving up to the Gold Coast.

During this season of Farmer Wants A Wife, Farmer Harry was set on meeting a girl who would eventually come and live with him on his farm in Kyabram, Victoria. However, he just so happened to fall for Tess, who is not only from Queensland but was intent on staying there for one more year to finish her psychology studies.

Luckily for them, it seems like all is going well. During the reunion episode, Farmer Harry told host Natalie Gruzlewski they are in a long-distance relationship.

"Right now, I'm doing all the compromising and I hope in the future she'll do all the compromise for me," he said.

Farmer Harry went on to say being in a long-distance relationship "sucks" and that it "doesn't align with what I was thinking". Later, he revealed he would be moving to the Gold Coast for the year to be closer to Tess.

Farmer Harry and Tess. Image: Seven.

"I'm very excited," he said. Tess said having Harry commit to the decision has been "huge".

"I do really love him for being so willing to move for me," she said.

Farmer Harry plans to move back to the farm in his hometown once his gap year is over, with Tess.

Farmer Benjamin was noticeably missing from the reunion.

Natalie told the rest of the farmers that Farmer Ben would not be returning to the show – even for the reunion.

"His grandmother passed away and then he had a health issue of his own. Sadly, he had to say goodbye to his ladies," she said.

"But the good news is he is getting better, and he is getting his health on track."

Farmer Ben thought he lost Leish.

Ben did admit he kissed Kiani just a day before he told Leish he loved her... which resulted in Leish leaving.

"Is it really love if that is just what you can go and do?" she said while speaking to the cameras. "I'm a bit unsure. I'm a bit numb and I'm very hurt."

Ben admitted he regretted his actions. "It was heartbreaking to see her walk away the way she did," he explained to Natalie. "I thought, 'I've lost her and there goes my opportunity to have love and someone special in my life again."

He later added: "I don't think words can describe what love is. It's just one of those things that you can't stop thinking about 'em wherever you go."

For Leish, there were some doubts.

"It was a bit of a difficult conversation hearing that he had a pretty strong connection with Kiani," she said during the reunion. "I did question it."

Thankfully, the couple is still together and "very much are in love". The pair are preparing for the move down to Ben's farm.

Ben said that while it's not official yet, "the farmer has definitely found a wife."

Farmer Ben and Leish. Image: Seven.

Farmer Paige says she "lost parts of herself" coming on the Farmer Wants A Wife.

While Farmer Paige says she is "so grateful and so thankful" for the experience, she did lose parts of herself by joining the Farmer Wants A Wife cast.

"There is a strength in being vulnerable and showing that side of yourself," she explained. "I can actually sit here and be proud of myself and the person I've become by doing this."

Farmer Will and Jess are together.

During the episode, it was revealed the pair were living together in Berriwillock, Victoria and hadn't spent a day apart in the month leading up to the reunion.

However, the pair have had a few challenges with Jess sharing they are "figuring out each other's boundaries". She went on to say she's studying completely online and in the process of finding a job in Victoria.

Farmer Will and Jess. Image: Seven.

"Excited," Farmer Will said. "Very very excited. I can't wait."

But that's not all. During the episode, he said the pair are thinking about marriage and children in their future.

He added: "I can see little Wills and Jess running around on the farm... It's a really exciting thought thinking towards the future and the potential of having a family on the farm."

