'He never reached out.' Exactly what happened after Lorelei fainted on Farmer Wants A Wife.

Reality dating shows are full of highs and lows, much like actual dating, only a bunch of cameras are in your face and a crew is watching you at all times.

There are often moments of joy, love and for some contestants inevitable heartbreak.

The final episodes of Farmer Wants A Wife were to be no different.

In a jam-packed week for fans, farmers David and Matt finally announced their forever wives, in an episode that aired Sunday evening. We saw the remaining girls be told their fates one by one, before being whisked away, never to be seen or heard from again.

Until now.

Mamamia had the pleasure of speaking with Lorelei, the 26-year-old contestant from Queensland about what it was like to have the nation's eyeballs on her as David broke her heart. A rejection that actually caused her to faint.

We can only imagine what it was like, sharing everything with David over the course of a few weeks, only to be told it’s not you.

...But to this streamed to the entire country, that’s a whole other kettle of fish.

In the five-month lead-up to the episode airing, Lorelei shared feeling the overwhelming sense of anxiety around how the episode would be received.

Lorelei explained how after the news broke that she wouldn’t be David's forever wife, she broke down, saying all she wanted was her family at that moment.

Returning home to Newcastle, NSW, Lorelei took some time to recoup, saying: “I kind of just took a step back from everything, I didn’t want to talk to anybody, I was very heartbroken. I met my brother and spent time with him and his friends, [because] they didn’t know what had happened.”

After all, Lorelei, like many women on the show, had made sacrifices to be on Farmer Wants A Wife. Heading back home, she now needed to look for a new job and start fresh.

Unfortunately for Lorelei, there had been very little closure following the ceremony. She was basically taken to the car after fainting only to be driven away, never to see or hear from David again.

“He broke the news that it wasn't me and I fainted. At that moment, I don't even remember collapsing. I don't remember anything I said after that – and from that moment we were pulled apart. I have had no contact with David.”

After what was a whirlwind of events Lorelei was just looking for some compassion, hoping that David may check-in, given they really did care for one another.

“I really wish that he had reached out just to even check in to make sure that I was okay. I just thought he was kind of the guy to do that.”

However, Lorelei – in an attempt to be compassionate – is trying to see all of this from David's standpoint.

“I see it from his point of view, reaching out to the person that could have been the one, in front of her [Emily]. Like, how would that make her feel as well?”

Despite considering this perspective, Lorelei admits that it's still been an incredibly tough time for her.

“I really should be over this, but the last few days have just been full of tears.”

Not having seen the footage prior to airing, Lorelei, along with the public, watched on as it all unfolded on screen.

“I thought maybe the producers, out of the goodness of their hearts, wouldn't show it because I walked away with a broken heart. Like, guys, come on, give me something. But I understand it's good TV – of course they're gonna show it, just at my expense.”

As the episode aired, the comments rolled in.

“A lot of fans have been reaching out to my messenger because I still don't have access to my Instagram. It's been so lovely. They're like, 'we feel for you' and everything like that, but then you see comments here and there saying, 'oh you totally faked it'.

“I'm grateful that you know, there are people out there with a heart.”

Unfortunately for Lorelei and many other reality TV stars, or women for that fact, comments around her body found their way into her inbox.

“What people don't understand is that we don't actually get a choice of what we are wearing [on the show], they kind of forget that there's a human being at the end of this.”

Lorelei shares some advice for anyone thinking of signing up for the next season, or any dating show, in fact.

“Stay true to yourself and your personality. I think it's very easy to get caught up in thinking that it's a competition when it's not – it's someone's heart they're putting out there for you to love.”

Luckily for Lorelei, there wasn’t much she felt was misconstrued about her time on the show – in fact, she believes she had a pretty good edit, with the show capturing her personality well. She only wished more of the intimate moments she shared with David made it to the final cut.

All in all, Lorelei explains the experience was something she wouldn’t take back. She told Mamamia: “I felt so lucky because the girls that were there were there for the right reasons. We all snuck off with David one night and had drinks in one of his favourite spots. We made such great memories.”

Lorelei says she’s taking some time to focus on herself over the next little while and is not interested in dating at all – although she says she will get back into it when the time is right.

...But that probably won't be happening on a reality show.

Image: Instagram @louiie_b