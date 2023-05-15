A woman was rejected on Farmer Wants A Wife last night, and she... fainted. I would've done the same.

In what feels like a never-ending sprint to the finish line, Farmer Wants A Wife season came to a dramatic end for contestant Lorelei Bates who fainted on screen after being rejected.

As with most reality dating shows the premise is to find everlasting love and go on to live a wonderful life away from the spotlight.

In this case, the hope is to one day be swept off your feet, to live far, far away (the farm), alongside your prince charming (farmer husband) and for the women on FWAW it is more than enough of a reason to sign up to the possibility of national heartbreak.

After all, heartbreak makes for great television.

Watch Farmer Wants A Wife 2023 Trailer. Story continues after video.



Video via Channel 7.

Lorelei, the 26-year-old marketing coordinator from Queensland was one of many women hoping to win over the heart of farmer David – a 29-year-old laid-back countryman with golden locks, good manners and a stunning orchard farm. Oh, and did I forget to mention his giant moustache?

Over the course of the show, Lorelei, alongside her fellow final contestant Emily, had visibly fallen in love with the prospect of landing a lifetime with David.