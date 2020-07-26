A cheating scandal and a missing farmer: Everything we know about Farmer Wants a Wife 2020.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

Farmer Wants A Wife is back after four years, and as far as TV dating show success rates go, 9 marriages and 20 Aussie babies born is, well, suspiciously good.

Could this mean we're in for a drama-free, wholesome show where contestants are out to really find love?

Well, no.

It looks like this season may bump up the drama just a tad which, on the bright side, means we have very important gossip and rumours to talk about.

From a shock, Blake-Garvey style ending to a farmer wanting to leave early, here's everything we can expect from this season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Watch: The girls meet Alex. Post continues below.

A Blake-Garvey style dumping

It looks like one of our five farmers will take a page out of The Bachelor handbook and pull a brutal dumping on the show's winner to return to his runner up. At this point, honestly, it's a mystery this doesn't happen more often.

An alleged insider shared the spoiler during an interview with Melbourne's Fox FM hosts, Fifi, Fev & Byron last month.

"My friend is on Farmer Wants a Wife. I know that she ends up with the guy. He ends up cheating on her at the end - and then he ends up going to the other girl that he didn't choose!" they said.

"Such good dirt. Such a good secret! I've never wanted to watch it more!" Fifi responded.

If this sounds all too familiar, it's because former Bachelor Blake Garvey pulled the same stunt in 2014 when he split with Sam Frost to date his third-place contestant Louise Pillidge.

At this stage, the identity of the farmer remains a mystery. But we'll start taking bets now, thank you.

The wife that wanted to leave Farmer Harry

When Maddison scored the first 24-hour date with Farmer Harry Robertson, the 24-year old was met with doubts about the process, sharing that she: "went into a little shell".

"I literally didn't know how to act or behave," she told TV WEEK.

"I was reserved mainly because I was already out of my comfort zone. I was on the first 24-hour date without the girls and felt really awkward as to whether or not they'd have some resentment towards me."

Image: Seven.

And Farmer Harry could tell.

In an interview with New Idea, he shared that he could quickly sense her discomfort with the unusual dating style.

“She was very shy – it’s a hard thing to go through,” he said.

“I was very concerned about all the ladies; you kind of need to make sure they’re alright first.”

Ultimately, the dental practice manager decided to hang in there, despite the fear of how other contestants would respond.

"You have to risk the uncomfortable moments in life," she said.

"They might lead you to amazing people."

The Farmer that wanted to quit

Going from a small town man to reality TV star overnight is bound to give farmer's a shock to the system.

So much so, that at one point, Farmer Harry looked at leaving the show altogether.

In an interview with Woman's Day, an anonymous contestant claimed that the behind-the-scenes drama was all too much for Harry, saying that at one point, he was very close to walking.

"(He) was faced with a stream of drama and meddling producers. It's not all about romance – they're obviously there to make a show," they said.

"Things became so heated he wanted out. It's one thing to maybe find a wife but the pressure that comes with the process was too much.

"To be honest, I don't think he realised how hard breaking hearts and dealing with feelings would be... he was absolutely ready to walk!"

To add to the theories, Harry was spotted at the show's launch party in Sydney earlier this month looking rather downcast in contrast to the other Farmers.

A sixth Farmer that didn't make it to air

Eagle eyed fans were quick to notice a particular Farmer missing from the show last night, despite being promo-ed on Instagram months earlier.

Jack Beaton from the Wimmera region of Western Victoria was set to star on the reality program and quickly became a favourite due to his promotion that featured four labradors and a very cute puppy.

After fans were quick to point out the missing Farmer, Channel Seven responded, sharing the reason he didn't appear with Now To Love.

"It's common practice for productions to have back-up cast members for many reasons," the spokeswoman said.

"Farmer Wants A Wife has had back-up Farmers since the first season. If Farmer Jack's situation remains the same, he will most definitely be considered when casting future seasons."

Fingers crossed.

Feature Image: Seven

