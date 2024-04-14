Faraz Tahir was a refugee. He's just been named as a victim of the Westfield Bondi Junction attacks.

Faraz Tahir has been identified as one of the victims of Saturday's attack at Westfield Bondi Junction.

The 30-year-old is being remembered as a "cherished member" of his community and a "dedicated security guard" who lost his life after being fatally wounded by an armed man who has now been identified as a 40-year-old Queensland man.

So far, three other victims have been named including architect and mother-of-two Jade Young, 25-year-old Dawn Singleton and 38-year-old new mum Ashlee Good. Faraz is the only male victim.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia said in a statement there is a "profound sadness over the tragic event that unfolded at Westfield Bondi Junction yesterday" following Faraz's death.

"It is with heavy hearts that we also mourn the loss of Faraz Tahir, a cherished member of our community and a dedicated security guard who tragically lost his life while serving the public during this attack," the statement read.

Faraz sought refuge in Australia a little more than a year ago to flee persecution in his home country of Pakistan.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said Faraz was an "integral part" of their community and is being remembered for his "unwavering dedication and kindness".

"Faraz was not only a valued member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia but also actively contributed to the charitable endeavours of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth organisation," the statement continued, adding praise for the emergency services who reacted quickly during the attack.



"We commend the swift response of the authorities and offer our full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting peace, unity, and understanding in our society." The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community also sent their condolences to Faraz's family. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Faraz's family and loved ones during this difficult time, as well as with all the other victims and their families affected by this senseless act of violence," the statement said. "We extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the broader community as we come together to support one another in the face of tragedy."

Feature Image: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Australia.