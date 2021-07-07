From brightening to plumping: The 7 face masks Leigh Campbell is using in lockdown.

I live in Sydney and as you might know, we are in lockdown.

Actually, there are lockdowns in place in a fair few locations around Australia. But not Melbourne. And to Melbourne I must say: I really am sorry, because when you guys were in lockdown and we weren't I thought I knew how it felt, but really I didn't.

Now I do.

Watch: The horoscopes and self-care. Post continues below.

And with that apology comes a list of face masks I love. Because when the external world is all topsy turvy and the only thing you can really control is your immediate environment, I like to mask.

It makes me feel like I’m in control, like I’m doing something productive.

So if you’re in lockdown - and even if you aren't - how about we all whack a face mask on this week and take 15 minutes out for ourselves in the name of self care, okay?

This mask smells so bloody good (think delicious pumpkin pie) but that’s not the only reason I like it.

In 15 minutes you get a little tingle on, as it gently eats away at dead skin cells. Rinse and feel how smooth your face is. It’s a winner.

If my skin needs a really, really big drink I use this mask, applying it on its own and sleeping in it overnight.

It’s amazing at adding back heaps of hydration, leaving your face plumper and more well-rested looking (even if you ain’t).

I’m a combo girl so I love this sheet mask because it’s fast, cheap and effective at balancing while providing hydration.

You only need to wear it for five minutes, and I reach for it when I’m feeling extra oily or congested.

Check out another savey mask we love on You Beauty, the twice-weekly podcast for your face. Post continues below.





If you've ever overdone it on the actives or have skin that likes to get red, tight or sensitive, this mask is for you.

It has a subtle scent of honey, which makes sense because it’s formulated with some, along with aloe vera and calendula, all of which are known for their calming properties. It works.

This thick green clay-based mask has a bunch of AHAs inside, plus yummy antioxidants which work together to gently exfoliate but also brighten.

Wear it for about 20 minutes, or until it sets, then gently wash away with warm water and a face cloth. Cue brighter skin!

If you can't get in for a facial but still want an effective peel (without the risk of irritation), this mask is ace.

It uses fruit enzymes to resurface the skin - as you massage in the gel texture it munches away dead skin and debris. Wash it off for radiant skin, minus the salon visit.

One for the guys in your life… and yes, men can use any and all masks of course, but this one is specifically designed for those with facial hair.

The dual mask has two pieces, the top works on oil control while the bottom nourishes and soothes. My husband is sick for it.

For more face mask recommendations, check out the articles below:

I did 30 face masks in 30 days to find out if they actually work or are a waste of money.

"My skin feels the softest it's ever felt." 22 women share their favourite face mask.

"I tried four natural face masks in one week. Here's exactly what they did for my skin."

Feature Image: Supplied/Canva