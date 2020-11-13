Blondes, you don’t need a full head of foils. You need face framing.

This year most of us have had to cut down on our beauty routines.

As COVID-19 quite literally halted all of our regular hair and nail appointments, we had to resort to at-home options (risky) or learn to love our natural state until we could go to salons again.

For us blondes, that meant embracing the hair colour - and roots - we were born with (which for many of us...isn't really blonde).

So, what have we learnt from this experience?

We've learnt that more low-maintenance beauty can be a time and money-saving blessing. And we've learnt about a wonderful technique called face framing.

It's the new-ish method that hairdressers are using to make your blonde locks look fresh, without the need to spend hours in the chair getting a full head of foils.

We spoke to colour expert and owner of EDT. Colour, David Connelly, to get the lowdown on why face framing is a thing we should be trying.

What is face framing?

"Face framing is strategically placed colour (generally lighter) around the hairline to amplify the overall colour. It can be applied by using foils or free hand colour (balayage)," David told Mamamia.

2. Why is face framing a flattering colour option for blondes?

"Face framing is flattering for every shade," David explained. "The hair around the hairline is finer and softer and often lightens naturally on lighter bases when you wear your hair up in a pony from sunlight.

"Choosing face framing at the salon can create this natural sun kissed 'halo' on blondes and brunettes alike. Dua Lipa has been spotted taking it a step further with a chunkier face frame - a definite nod to '90s Spice Girls nostalgia."

3. Why are people choosing this over the usual full head of foils?

David explained that women are tired of overcolouring their hair and heading to the salon more often than desired. So opting for face framing will add some fresh colour, without the need for an entire head of foils.

"Everyone is lusting after a healthier, more lived in, natural colour. Face framing can give a very subtle pop of colour to the hair - it can be combined with a full head of foils, or balayage. It’s also a great option for anyone on a budget that wants a subtle change to do as a solo service at the salon," he said.

4. OK, how much lighter should I go than my natural hair?

"It all depends on the result you want," David said. "You can go for a subtle, sun kissed effect (one to two shades lighter) or go full Dua Lipa and lighten it to intensify the contrast! There are no rules."

5. Cool. So what do I ask my hairdresser?

"I always recommend reference photos. A lot of hairdressers and clients have so many different names for 'trend techniques' and sometimes it can get lost in a consultation. A few visual references are always the best," David said.

"It’s also super helpful to show some pictures to your colourist of what you don't want to ensure you’re on the same page!"

6. After I’ve got it done, how often should I get it touched up?

David explained that how often you get it touched up depends on the level of contrast.

"A softer, more sun-kissed face frame can last six months or more. If you’re going for a stronger face frame that’s a lot lighter than your natural base, it will require a more regular maintenance program every six to eight weeks," he said.

