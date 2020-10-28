LEIGH CAMPBELL: The 9 most common mistakes people make with their beauty routines.

The good news is there’s no actual official rules when it comes to beauty, like there are with driving and sport and... crimes.

If it feels good and you like doing it, the Beauty Police are not going to arrest you, so carry on.

BUT! There are some best practices that make the difference between good and great skin, or nice and amazing makeup.

Watch: Here's how you self care, according to your horoscope. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I've been able to work out what the most common ones are through the questions listeners ask on You Beauty, what fills my Instagram DMs and what pals ask me in my WhatsApp groups.

So without further ado...

1. Trying to fit too many products into the one regime.

I appreciate the irony that this is mostly my fault, but I see so many women trying to cram 16 products into their nighttime routine because they want to use all of the good stuff. I get it - I often wish I had more than one face just so I could use more products, but you really don't need that 12th serum. Finish the ones you have first, please.

2. Self-diagnosing your skin type wrongly.

It’s said that there are four skin types; normal, dry, oily, combination. But in reality it’s more complex than that. Skin can be dry OR it can be dehydrated (one lacks oil while the other lacks water). Skin can also be sensitive OR sensitised. If you’re not really sure what skin type you have you might not be using the right products. A facialist (or even a visit to a skincare counter in a department store if you’re able) will set you straight.

3. Overusing chemical exfoliants.

I feel like I’ve said this 89 times but here’s number 90 - overusing chemical exfoliants will cause the exact skin concern you're trying to treat. It’ll make skin feel tight and dry, and maybe even flaky, and you’ll feel like you need to exfoliate again. It can be a nasty cycle. Keep it to two, three times a week, max.

4. Not moisturising oily skin.

Those with excess oil are often (understandably) afraid of using face creams or oils because they think it’ll make their skin even slicker. But the opposite is true - oily skin needs hydration so that it can send a signal to the oil glands to chill out and stop producing so much oil. It’s all about finding the right hydration for oily skin, but don’t skip it altogether or it'll just get worse.