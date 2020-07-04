Subtle cameos and Graham Norton: 7 details you might have missed in Netflix's Eurovision movie.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is the wild new Netflix film everyone is talking about. And it's not hard to see why.

The bizarre yet heart-warming film follows the story of small-town Icelandic musicians Lars (played by Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (played by Rachel McAdams) who take to global music competition, Eurovision.

The comedy also stars familiar faces Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato.

If you don't let yourself get distracted by the film's outrageous costumes (and Dan Stevens' performance) you may notice The Story of Fire Saga is packed with hidden details, Easter eggs and subtle Eurovision references. Here are seven small details you might have missed in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. All the cameos from previous Eurovision contestants. Not only does The Story of Fire Saga give us a look at the mystifying and sparkly world of Eurovision, but the film goes the extra step and features cameos from a bunch of past contestants and winners. The first cameo can be spotted when Lars and Sigrit tour Edinburgh and come across a man playing the piano on the street. The pianist is actually Portuguese singer Salvador Sobral who won Eurovision back in 2017. Image: Netflix. Image: Netflix. The singalong scene in the film also features cameos from some of the biggest Eurovision acts. These include; Alexander Ryback from Norway who won in 2009.

Loreen from Sweden who won in 2012.

Conchita Wurst from Austria who won in 2014.

Jamala from Ukraine who won in 2016.

Netta from Israel who won in 2018.

Elina Nechayeva from Estonia who placed 8th in 2018.

Bilal Hassai from Israel who placed 16th in 2019.

John Lundvik from Sweden who placed 5th in 2019.

The hamster wheel. Speaking of past Eurovision acts, the film's hilarious hamster wheel scene is actually an homage to a particular performance that took place in 2014. In the scene, Lars and Sigrit fall off stage after Sigrit’s scarf is caught in the hamster wheel with Lars inside. This idea was borrowed from one of Ukraine’s Eurovision entries which featured a dancer performing in a wheel while Mariya Yaremchuk sang around it. Unlike the movie, Mariya's performance didn't end in disaster. Image: Netflix/YouTube@Eurovision Song Contest ABBA references. No Eurovision movie would be complete without ABBA. The Swedish band won the contestant in 1974 with their hit song 'Waterloo' and are referenced multiple times throughout the film. Their performance is the reason Lars wanted to enter the competition in the first place and 'Waterloo' is later sung during the singalong scene. A Graham Norton cameo. In the film, the Eurovision competition is commentated by British talk-show host Graham Norton. In real life, Norton is known for his (sometimes savage) commentary of the singing contest for the BBC. Image: Netflix. The UK's Eurovision win. The film jokes that the chance of the United Kingdom winning Eurovision is very unlikely. In real life, the UK hasn't exactly had a great track record either. ﻿ While the UK has won the competition five times, their last win was back in 1997. The UK has also not reached the top 10 in the finals since 2009 and have been in last place four times since 2000. The film incorporates songs from actual Icelandic band Sigur Rós. The Story of Fire Saga has become known for its unique and catchy songs, including the much-loved 'Jaja Ding Dong'. But the film also incorporates songs from popular Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós. If you listen closely, three of the band's songs, 'Svefn-G-Englar', 'Hoppipolla', and 'Untitled No. 3' play in the background of some scenes throughout the film. The real-life artists who inspired the performances. ﻿ During the semi-final, you'll notice a group called Moon Fang, who are dressed in horned demon costumes. The band are quite clearly dressed like Finnish heavy metal band, Lordi, who won Eurovision back in 2006. ﻿ ﻿ Image: Netflix/YouTube@Eurovision Song Contest

Dan Stevens' performance of 'Lion of Love' is also believed to be inspired by past Eurovision acts. According to Stevens, his character, Alexander Lemtov, is loosely based on Russian singer Philipp Kirkorov, who entered the competition in 1995. The song his character sings is also similar to a performance by Romanian group Cezar, who competed in Eurovision in 2013. Their performance featured a vampire-like costume, near-naked male dancers and operatic vocals. Have you watched Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga? Let us know what you thought in the comments below. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is streaming now on Netflix. Feature Image: Netflix.

