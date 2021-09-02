"Some personal news..." Erin Molan announces her separation from her fiancé Sean Ogilvy.

Erin Molan has, without a doubt, been a pioneer of sports reporting in Australia. Breaking into the 'boys club' of NRL television programmes and working her way up to score the lead host role on The Footy Show, she became one of the most recognisable faces in rugby league.

She's since gone on to host her own 2DAY FM radio show, alongside David Hughes and Ed Kavalee, often sharing relatable stories of motherhood and being a woman working in media.

Watch Erin Molan announce her engagement to Sean Ogilvy live on The Footy Show. Post continues after video.

But today, Erin Molan shared an announcement that she had surprisingly split from her fiancé Sean Ogilvy after their four-year engagement.



The 39-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday night, explaining that the couple are committed to co-parenting their three-year-old daughter, Eliza.



"Some personal news, Sean and I have separated," she began the post.



"We are entirely committed to co-parenting our three-year-old daughter, who is the most important person in the world to both of us."



Molan went on to ask for privacy and has turned off comments on the post.



"Any breakdown of a family unit is incredibly difficult and we ask for privacy at this time — especially given the private approach that we have taken to our relationship."

That private approach to their relationship means not much is known about the pair, other than that Ogilvy proposed in 2017 and they welcomed their baby girl, Eliza, in 2018.

However, after fans noticed that Molan had not been seen in public with her fiancé for a few months last year, the sports reporter was questioned about her relationship. At the time, Molan was quick to shut down any speculation.

“We are very happy, I don’t talk about Sean a lot because his job is quite a unique job so we’re quite private when it comes to our relationship,” Molan told The Daily Telegraph’s Confidential. Ogilvy works as a homicide detective.

“But we are both very good and happy and we’re very much in love with our daughter which is the most important thing.”

Between that interview in April of last year, and now, obviously the couple's situation has changed.

However, it's unlikely (based on Molan's Instagram statement) that we will hear any further details about the separation.

Feature Image: @erin_molan Instagram + Mamamia.