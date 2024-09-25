What Netflix got right and (very) wrong about the Menéndez brothers' murder case.

This post features details of child sexual abuse that could be triggering for some readers.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's second season of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story is causing loads of controversy from all corners of the internet.

The series is a dramatisation of the complicated story of the Menéndez brothers, Lyle and Erik, who murdered their parents José and Kitty in 1989.

The brothers claim they murdered as an act of self-defence following years of alleged physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

In particular, the sons allege they were molested by their father — Lyle from ages 6 to 8 and Erik from the ages 6 to 18 — with their harrowing claims relayed in unflinching detail in the limited series.

In 1996, the siblings were each convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In the nine-part series, Lyle is played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Erik by Cooper Koch, with Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny portraying their controversial parents.

