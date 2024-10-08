The 10 biggest revelations in the Menendez Brothers documentary.

It's officially Menendez brothers month on Netflix, with the release of a new documentary about the case.

The new Alejandro Hartmann-directed true crime documentary, The Menendez Brothers, follows the release of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The nine-part dramatisation of the Menendez brothers' story begins with the murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. The series stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik.

After two trials, Lyle and Erik were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 for José and Kitty's deaths. The brothers have long maintained they acted in self-defense after enduring years of alleged sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

The Menendez brothers are currently serving life in prison without the chance of parole.

In response to the Ryan Murphy series, Erik rejected it as a "dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime."

The documentary serves as an opportunity for the men to share their stories in their own words.