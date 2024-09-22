Everyone is watching Ryan Murphy's show about the Menendez brothers. One of them has spoken out about it.

Ryan Murphy's new show, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is here, and already, the controversial show has garnered so much attention. A follow-up to the hit series Monster: Dahmer, the Netflix series was released on September 19, and while some have certainly praised the show's performances, others have criticised its depiction of the real-life events.

The biggest critic of all, however, has been Erik Menendez himself.

On September 19, Menendez's wife, Tammi, shared a post to X about Erik's response to the Netflix show.

"I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show," the statement read. "I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent."

Watch the MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer here. Article continues after video.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a true crime drama based on the infamous 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez, who were shot dead by their two sons, Erik and Lyle Menendez in their Beverly Hills home.

At the time of the trial, the Menendez brothers argued that they acted in self defence and referred to alleged sexual and physical abuse at the hands of their parents. On the other side, the prosecution claimed the murders were purely driven by financial means, as the brothers were set to inherit their father's fortune.