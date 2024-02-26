Finally, there's a new medication for endometriosis.

One in seven Australian women are estimated to have endometriosis.

One in seven. That's hundreds of thousands of women.

Meaning? If you don't suffer from endometriosis, chances are you'll know someone who does. While the condition varies in severity, the fact is that many people go through years — or even decades — of debilitating pain until they finally get some answers.

For women like Maddie, 29, the pain is life-altering.

She told Mamamia, "By the end of last year, I'd lost count of the number of times I had been admitted to hospital. The cause? Stage 4 endometriosis. The pain was indescribable; excruciating to the point where morphine barely had any effect."

"To say this has impacted my day-to-day life is an understatement, and the fact that this is an invisible illness and one that some people think is "just a bad period?!", makes it a lot harder. To be honest, it is really frustrating having to constantly justify the way I'm feeling."

Watch: Answers guys need to know about endometriosis. Post continues below.

For the uninitiated, endometriosis causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (called the endometrium) to grow outside of the uterus, causing pain and inflammation. Currently, the average time between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis is still around six to eight years, with surgical intervention taking even longer.

Now, a new medication has been approved for the treatment of endometriosis symptoms — and it's the first in 13 years.

Here's everything you need to know — including what experts are saying about the new drug.

What is the new endometriosis medication?

A once-daily tablet, the medication has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the treatment of symptoms associated with endometriosis. It works by regulating the levels of oestrogen and progesterone in the body — the hormones that contribute to endometriosis — alleviating its symptoms.

Up until now, the only available treatment approved for endometriosis suffers were injections or nasal sprays — with this new tablet being the first oral form.

While the drug has been available in Australia since 2022, it was not specifically indicated for endometriosis and originally approved for the treatment of uterine fibroids — a condition that shares common symptoms.

The only drawback? The drug is not yet on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), meaning women have to have as consultation with their doctor and pay full price for the script.

According to Nine News, a submission has now been made to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee to subsidise the drug.

"We know that 70 per cent of all endo sufferers take time off work unpaid," Endometriosis Australia CEO Maree Davenport told Nine News. ﻿"It needs to be at a price point where it's affordable and that's where we have the equity in the medical system."

So, will it be the new 'magic bullet' endometriosis sufferers are hoping for?

For Maddie, the possibility of an effective treatment for pain management could be life changing.

"I am very excited about the new medication. I'm planning on booking in with my gynaecologist to chat more about it. Particularly because I'm reluctant to take more hormones / birth control because of the side effects — and I don't want to mess with my hormones anymore than necessary."

In an interview with The Guardian, director of Monash University’s women’s health research program, Professor Susan Davis said, "As an endocrinologist it is a great option to combine a treatment that blocks the normal ovarian cycle and provides a constant low dose estrogen-progestogen replacement to prevent or reduce estrogen deficiency symptoms."

While the medication may not be an effective blanket treatment for every women, Professor Gino Pecoraro, a gynaecologist and endometriosis specialist at the Wesley hospital in Brisbane, said for long-time sufferers, the development is promising.

"It provides another option for treating the life-impacting symptoms experienced by women living with this condition," Professor Pecoraro told The Guardian. "I often see patients who have been suffering unnecessarily for too long, they are fed up and looking for answers to manage their endometriosis pain."

Davenport said, "This new drug is an is another tool to enable women with endometriosis to manage their pain, and while it might not suit everybody, for many from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, this drug means that the taboo issues relating to going on contraceptives to manage endometriosis pain is alleviated."

Are you an endometriosis sufferer? What do you think of the new medication for endometriosis? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty.