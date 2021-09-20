Bright yellow, feathers and... bonnets: Every single look from the 2021 Emmys in one place.

2021 has been a fairly disappointing year for red carpets, but the redemption is in full swing! With last week's MTV VMAs and the Met Gala giving us a taste of all that delicious fashion and beauty inspo we've so desperately missed, the 2021 Emmy Awards is leaving us feeling a little bit (VERY) spoiled.
Look at us go! ALL of the red carpets!
Watch: Speaking of red carpets... let's throw it back to The Twins failing on the ARIA red carpet a few years back. Post continues below.
And the fashion at this year's Emmys looking, in a word, optimistic. With yellow the standout colour of choice, along with a sprinkling of feathers, capes and even a rogue bonnet, TV's A-list are signalling a sunnier mood - and we're so here for it.
Check out all the major looks from the 73rd annual Emmy Awards red carpet below.
Kaley Cuoco
Nicole Byer
Emerald Fennell
Cynthia Erivo
Billy Porter
Emma Corrin
Gillian Anderson
Olivia Coleman
Anna Taylor-Joy
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Kate Winslet
Tracee Ellis Ross
Elizabeth Olsen
Lauren Ashley Smith
Mandy Moore
Allison Janney
Yara Shahidi
Ellen Pompeo
Aidy Bryant
Samira Wiley.
Taraji P. Henson
Kerry Washington
Jean Smart
Hannah Einbinder
Ann Dowd
Rita Wilson
Kathryn Hahn
Beanie Feldstein
Sarah Paulson
Mindy Kaling
Angela Bassett
Sophia Bush
Catherine O'Hara
America Ferrera
Paulina Alexis
Akilah Green
Madeline Brewer
Vanessa Lachey
Ashley Nicole Black
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Robin Thede
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Jessica Long
Eliana Kwartler
Ariel Dumas
Susan Kelechi Watson
Devery Jacobs
Caitlin Thompson
Jurnee Smollett
Issa Rae
Leslie Grossman
