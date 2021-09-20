News
fashion

Bright yellow, feathers and... bonnets: Every single look from the 2021 Emmys in one place.

2021 has been a fairly disappointing year for red carpets, but the redemption is in full swing! With last week's MTV VMAs and the Met Gala giving us a taste of all that delicious fashion and beauty inspo we've so desperately missed, the 2021 Emmy Awards is leaving us feeling a little bit (VERY) spoiled. 

Look at us go! ALL of the red carpets!

Watch: Speaking of red carpets... let's throw it back to The Twins failing on the ARIA red carpet a few years back. Post continues below.

And the fashion at this year's Emmys looking, in a word, optimistic. With yellow the standout colour of choice, along with a sprinkling of feathers, capes and even a rogue bonnet, TV's A-list are signalling a sunnier mood - and we're so here for it.

Check out all the major looks from the 73rd annual Emmy Awards red carpet below.

Kaley Cuoco

Image: Getty

Nicole Byer

Image: Getty

Emerald Fennell

Image: Getty

Cynthia Erivo

Image: Getty

Billy Porter

Image: Getty

Emma Corrin

Image: Getty

Gillian Anderson

Image: Getty

Olivia Coleman

Image: Getty

Anna Taylor-Joy

Image: Getty

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Image: Getty

Kate Winslet

Image: Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross

Image: Getty

Elizabeth Olsen

Image: Getty

Lauren Ashley Smith

Image: Getty

Mandy Moore

Image: Getty

Allison Janney 

Image: Getty

Yara Shahidi

Image: Getty

Ellen Pompeo

Image: Getty

Aidy Bryant

Image: Getty

Samira Wiley.

Image: Getty

Taraji P. Henson

Image: Getty

Kerry Washington

Image: Getty

Jean Smart

Image: Getty

Hannah Einbinder

Image: Getty

Ann Dowd

Image: Getty

Rita Wilson

Image: Getty

Kathryn Hahn

Image: Getty

Beanie Feldstein

Image: Getty

Sarah Paulson

Image: Getty

Mindy Kaling

Image: Getty

Angela Bassett

Image: Getty

Sophia Bush

Image: Getty

Catherine O'Hara

Image: Getty

America Ferrera

Image: Getty

Paulina Alexis
Image: Getty

Akilah Green

Image: Getty

Madeline Brewer

Image: Getty


Vanessa Lachey

Image: Getty

Ashley Nicole Black

Image: Getty

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Image: Getty

Robin Thede

Image: Getty

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Image: Getty

Jessica Long

Image: Getty

Eliana Kwartler

Image: Getty

Ariel Dumas

Image: Getty

Susan Kelechi Watson

Image: Getty

Devery Jacobs

Image: Getty

Caitlin Thompson

Image: Getty

Jurnee Smollett

Image: Getty

Issa Rae

Image: Getty

Leslie Grossman

Image: Getty

What was your favourite looks from the Emmys red carpet? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty

