Bright yellow, feathers and... bonnets: Every single look from the 2021 Emmys in one place.

2021 has been a fairly disappointing year for red carpets, but the redemption is in full swing! With last week's MTV VMAs and the Met Gala giving us a taste of all that delicious fashion and beauty inspo we've so desperately missed, the 2021 Emmy Awards is leaving us feeling a little bit (VERY) spoiled.

Look at us go! ALL of the red carpets!

Watch: Speaking of red carpets... let's throw it back to The Twins failing on the ARIA red carpet a few years back. Post continues below.

And the fashion at this year's Emmys looking, in a word, optimistic. With yellow the standout colour of choice, along with a sprinkling of feathers, capes and even a rogue bonnet, TV's A-list are signalling a sunnier mood - and we're so here for it.

Check out all the major looks from the 73rd annual Emmy Awards red carpet below.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson

Olivia Coleman

Olivia Coleman

Anna Taylor-Joy

Anna Taylor-Joy

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Image: Getty

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen

Lauren Ashley Smith

Image: Getty

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore

Allison Janney

Allison Janney

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo

Aidy Bryant

Aidy Bryant

Samira Wiley.

Samira Wiley.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Jean Smart

Jean Smart

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder

Ann Dowd

Ann Dowd

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara

America Ferrera

America Ferrera

Paulina Alexis

Paulina Alexis

Akilah Green

Akilah Green

Madeline Brewer

Madeline Brewer





Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey

Ashley Nicole Black

Image: Getty

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Image: Getty

Robin Thede

Robin Thede

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Image: Getty

Jessica Long

Jessica Long

Eliana Kwartler

Eliana Kwartler

Ariel Dumas

Ariel Dumas

Susan Kelechi Watson

Image: Getty

Devery Jacobs

Devery Jacobs

Caitlin Thompson

Caitlin Thompson

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Leslie Grossman

Leslie Grossman

