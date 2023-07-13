These actors missed out on an Emmy 2023 nomination and we are furious.

Each year, the Emmy nominations seem to get more controversial.

Now, with so many streaming services and actors flocking to small-screen dramas and miniseries, the pool is just so full. Yes, there is simply too much good TV.

It's a strange problem to have (and definitely not a problem to the rest of us), but that's exactly what the Television Academy is having to contend with every single year.

This year's Emmys are scheduled for September but it's almost certain that the show will move to either November or January due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Enter, 2023's contentious nominees:

Best Drama Series.

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

Keri Russell in The Diplomat

Sarah Snook in Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Jeff Bridges in The Old Man

Brian Cox in Succession

Kieran Culkin Succession

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong in Succession

Best Comedy Series.

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Christina Applegate in Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Bill Hader in Barry

Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel in Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Best Limited or Anthology Series.

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.

Lizzy Caplan in Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback in Swarm

Kathryn Hahn in Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong in Beef

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.

Taron Egerton in Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon in George & Tammy

Steven Yeun in Beef

Okay, and who did the Emmys snub?

When it comes to actors, one of the most obvious snubs is Harrison Ford.

The veteran missed out on a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking, despite the fact his co-stars Jason Segel and Jessica Williams both scored nominations for their roles.

Ford also wasn't recognised for his role in the series 1923.



Steve Martin was also snubbed for his role in the comedy series Only Murders in the Building. But his co-lead Martin Short managed to claim a spot in the Best Actor category.

In devastating news for The Crown fans, Imelda Staunton missed out on an Emmy nomination for her role as Queen Elizabeth II, despite her predecessors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman both taking out Emmy wins for the role.

Dame Helen Mirren was also snubbed for her role in 1923, as was Emily Blunt for her role in The English.

As for TV shows, Poker Face missed out on a Best Comedy Series nomination and A Small Light wasn't recognised amongst the Best Limited or Anthology Series nominees.

When are the 2023 Emmys?

Variety reports that The Television Academy and Fox, the network that hosts the awards show, are locked in a battle about when to hold the show - as its September 18 airdate is almost certainly about to be postponed.

According to insiders, they are waiting to see for sure if SAG-AFTRA — that's the actors union — goes on strike this week, joining the Writers in a move that would put the brakes on all major Hollywood events.

We should have an answer by the end of July.

