These actors missed out on an Emmy 2023 nomination and we are furious.

Each year, the Emmy nominations seem to get more controversial.
Now, with so many streaming services and actors flocking to small-screen dramas and miniseries, the pool is just so full. Yes, there is simply too much good TV.
It's a strange problem to have (and definitely not a problem to the rest of us), but that's exactly what the Television Academy is having to contend with every single year.
This year's Emmys are scheduled for September but it's almost certain that the show will move to either November or January due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood.
Enter, 2023's contentious nominees:
Best Drama Series.
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Best Actress in a Drama Series.
Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us
Keri Russell in The Diplomat
Sarah Snook in Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series.
Jeff Bridges in The Old Man
Brian Cox in Succession
Kieran Culkin Succession
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong in Succession
Best Comedy Series.
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Best Actress in a Comedy Series.
Christina Applegate in Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face
Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
Best Actor in a Comedy Series.
Bill Hader in Barry
Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel in Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
Best Limited or Anthology Series.
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.
Lizzy Caplan in Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback in Swarm
Kathryn Hahn in Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong in Beef
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.
Taron Egerton in Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon in George & Tammy
Steven Yeun in Beef
Okay, and who did the Emmys snub?
When it comes to actors, one of the most obvious snubs is Harrison Ford.
The veteran missed out on a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking, despite the fact his co-stars Jason Segel and Jessica Williams both scored nominations for their roles.
Ford also wasn't recognised for his role in the series 1923.
Steve Martin was also snubbed for his role in the comedy series Only Murders in the Building. But his co-lead Martin Short managed to claim a spot in the Best Actor category.
In devastating news for The Crown fans, Imelda Staunton missed out on an Emmy nomination for her role as Queen Elizabeth II, despite her predecessors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman both taking out Emmy wins for the role.
Dame Helen Mirren was also snubbed for her role in 1923, as was Emily Blunt for her role in The English.
As for TV shows, Poker Face missed out on a Best Comedy Series nomination and A Small Light wasn't recognised amongst the Best Limited or Anthology Series nominees.
When are the 2023 Emmys?
Variety reports that The Television Academy and Fox, the network that hosts the awards show, are locked in a battle about when to hold the show - as its September 18 airdate is almost certainly about to be postponed.
According to insiders, they are waiting to see for sure if SAG-AFTRA — that's the actors union — goes on strike this week, joining the Writers in a move that would put the brakes on all major Hollywood events.
We should have an answer by the end of July.
Feature image: AppleTV+/Netflix/Stan.