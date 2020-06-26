A famous aunt, an arrest, and a new pregnancy: Emma Roberts' life in the spotlight.

The following contains details of domestic violence, which may be triggering for some readers.

Emma Roberts is having a baby.

OK, so technically neither the 29-year-old nor her Tron: Legacy star partner, Garrett Hedlund, have actually announced it.

But American tabloid US Weekly has, and that's close enough, right?

Roberts and Hedlund have been together for a little over a year, but don't really go in for the whole making-a-public-spectacle-of-their-private-life thing. So don't hang out for a tell-all People magazine announcement or Instagram stories about cravings and swollen ankles.

No, Roberts is about as low-key as a film star can get in 2020.

Here's what we do know about her.

From teen star to scream queen.

There's barely a branch of the Roberts family that isn't involved in show business somehow.

Roberts' grandmother was legendary acting coach, Betty Lou Bredemus, and her father is Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, of Runaway Train, The Dark Knight and The Young and the Restless fame. But the biggest name in the family belongs to Roberts' aunt, Julia.

Roberts has formative memories of watching her aunt work, which sowed the seed for her own career.

"My mum and I would stay with my Aunt Julia when I was really young, so I grew up on sets," she told Glamour in 2015. "I just found this old Polaroid of me on the set of Erin Brockovich, in one of my Aunt Julia's super-padded dresses from the movie, with the biggest smile on my face. I'd cry when I had to leave. I loved that it felt like camp."

Roberts' mother was reluctant to let her become an actor, but relented when Roberts was nine.











Emma Roberts in the 2001 movie Blow. Image: New Line Cinema.





"I said to her, 'You're not supporting my dreams!' She decided to let me go on one audition, thinking I'd see what rejection was like," Roberts told Glamour. "That was [Jonny Depp film] Blow, and I got the part."

And she's barely paused since.

The demands of her career, which included four seasons starring in Nickelodeon's Unfabulous, meant Roberts was homeschooled between the ages of 12 and 18.

More recently, she's developed a reputation as one of the industry's leading horror stars, with roles in Scream 4, the American Horror Story series, Scream Queens and The Blackcoat's Daughter.

It's a genre, she's said, that suits her nervous disposition.

"[I'm scared of] everything. Really!" she told Los Angeles Magazine. "I’ve always been the person screaming. I’m always freaked out: ‘Someone’s under the bed!’ ‘What is that noise outside?’ I’ve always had anxiety. Always."

But her aunt's comedy roots have also taken hold, with Valentine's Day (in which they both starred), We're The Millers, and the upcoming Holidate.

Catch the latest pop culture news on Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill. (Post continues below.)

Roberts' career has also led her to relationships, including a brief one with British actor Alex Pettyfer, whom she starred opposite in the 2008 film, Wild Child.

"She's a lovely, lovely girl," he told Contactmusic in 2008. "We had a spell of something that is over now, but we're on good terms. She's beautiful, she's great; we're really good friends."

In 2012, Roberts began dating fellow actor Evan Peters, after they worked together on the film Adult World.

Their relationship, which included four seasons as co-stars on TV series American Horror Story, proved to be a tumultuous one.

The arrest.

In July 2013, a guest at a Quebec hotel phoned police to report sounds of a heated confrontation coming from a neighbouring room.

According to TMZ, police found Peters with a bloody nose and a bite mark, and arrested Roberts on suspicion of domestic violence. Peters declined to press charges, and Roberts was released hours later.

In a joint statement issued to People at the time, the couple described the incident as "unfortunate" and "a misunderstanding".

"Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it," their reps said.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters in 2014. Image: Getty.

And that they did. Peters confirmed their engagement in March the following year, and they remained together — minus two brief separations in 2015 and 2016 — until early 2019.

Roberts has never spoken about why things ended between them, but has alluded to feeling pressure of being in the public eye.

"Relationships are hard enough between two people, let alone two people and the entire internet," Roberts told Los Angeles Magazine. "People say, 'Why's it so hard for celebrities to have relationships?' My answer? 'Do people photoshop their face over yours with your boyfriend?' It’s just a weird thing. Hey, I get it: When I was growing up, I was obsessed with celebrity couples. It’s just not as fun when it’s you."

Emma Roberts now.

Roberts has been characteristically tight-lipped about her relationship with Garrett Hedlund, 35.

The press caught wind they were together in March 2019, after they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. But neither has shared much about their partnership in interviews or social media.

Garrett Hedlund. Image: Getty.

In fact, Roberts is a reluctant Instagram user - "It used to be putting up with people in school being rude to you. Now school’s the whole world," she told Los Angeles Magazine. "But I can’t get sucked into the negativity - it’s toxic for your brain."

She devotes her account mostly to fashion and Belletrist, the virtual book club she co-founded with friend and podcast host, Karah Preiss.

"As a teenager, I felt like if you liked to read, you were a nerd, and if you cared about shoes, you were a girly girl. I wanted to create a place where you could do both and be both," she told Cosmopolitan in 2019. "We’re living in a time when you can’t opt out of being smart. You have to pay attention. You have to read. You have to nourish your brain every way you can.”

Her account has been quiet since the baby news. Though a flashy, splashy announcement wouldn't exactly be her style.

"I’m realising that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle," she told Cosmopolitan.

"When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long."

Featured image: Getty.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.





