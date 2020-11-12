Emma Roberts, star of Holidate and Scream Queens, is pregnant.

But she never thought she would be able to have children.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory. When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby,” explains Emma in her interview with Cosmopolitan, which coincides with her stunning cover shoot with the magazine.

Emma, like most young women, mentally penciled in her fantasy future - declaring to herself that by the time she was 24 years old, she would be married with kids.

However, as she edged towards her 30s (the actress is currently 29 years old), Emma hit a fertility roadblock.

“I learned that I’ve had undiagnosed endometriosis since I was a teenager,” she tells Cosmo.

“I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings. I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic?”

This, unfortunately, is a lived experience for a lot of women. Endometriosis is famously tricky to diagnose and often disregarded by medical professionals (and sufferers themselves) as ‘bad period pain’. Women can go undiagnosed for the entirety of their lives, managing the severe pain whilst the disorder slowly chips away at their chance of naturally conceiving.