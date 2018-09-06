'A weird time.' Emma Wiggle gets honest on why she ended her marriage with Lachy Wiggle.

It’s been more than a month since The Wiggles couple Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie announced their split, and honestly we’re still not okay.

Now Yellow Wiggle Emma has revealed it was her decision to break up with Purple Wiggle Lachy after two years of marriage.

Emma, 28, told The Daily Telegraph she asked for the separation during a time where she was dealing with many health issues – she underwent surgery for endometriosis, had serious anaemia, a blood transfusion and a leukaemia scare.

Emma said it had been “a weird time” for them both.

“I think we just realised that we were meant to be best friends. I wanted to make the decision to separate … I am very independent.”

She said they had fallen out of love and realised they weren’t the right fit anymore.

“We are not really cranky at each other, we just realised that our situation had changed – probably more from me, than from him,” Emma told The Daily Telegraph.

They continue to see each other every day and Emma said she has always been able to rely on 32-year-old Lachy.

The pair performed together for the first time post-breakup announcement two weeks ago, which could’ve been awkward. But they have been living apart for six months and have performed hundreds of shows in that time, so they’re clearly pros at putting their personal lives aside and just getting on with the job.