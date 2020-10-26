Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant. But she will never tell you the gender of her child.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

In an exclusive Vogue article, written by herself, alongside a 'pregnancy reveal video' directed by her good friend Lena Dunham, the 29-year-old isn't going to let the media tell this story their way.

In her opening line of her article, Ratajkowski makes a definitive statement: she will not be telling any of us the gender of her child.

Watch: A snippet of Ratajkowski's pregnancy announcement.

In fact, she and husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, won't be commenting on their child's gender at all. Even after the baby is born.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question... is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this," she writes.

In a 2000 word essay, which you can read in full here, Ratajkowski grapples with the idea and fear of raising both genders, pondering that she likes the "idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible".

Ratajkowski has been vocal about her feminism ever since she was thrust into the spotlight in Robin Thicke's film clip for 'Blurred Lines' in 2013.

Just this month, Ratajkowski announced a book deal called My Body which will explore “what it means to be a woman and a commodity, how men treat women, and why women permit it".

Last month, she wrote an essay for The Cut about sexual assault and being sued for sharing photos of her own body, analysing how, as a model, "my image, my reflection, is not my own."

But Ratajkowski is making sure her body's experience of pregnancy is the opposite - by making sure every publication in the world who writes about her news today, does so using her words, and her story.

She writes that her husband worries if they have a little girl, they "will have a lot to live up to as your daughter." A concept she herself 'winches' at.

She's equally as apprehensive of having a son too, "although not in the same way. I've known far too many white men who move through the world unaware of their privilege."

She also references the unique experience of pregnancy and the unfairness, loneliness and humbling nature of it. The reality that Instagram - with all its targeted ads - knows she's pregnant before the world does.

"There is a quietness that comes with pregnancy, a humbling, I listen for you... I am full of wonder. You feel like the world's potential," she says, in the two minute 43 second video uploaded today on Vogue's YouTube page, full of sonograms, pregnant selfies and images of her growing stomach.

Director Lena Dunham describes the short film as “the opposite of a People magazine baby announcement.”

Ratajkowski's even got that element of the media narrative sorted, with another article published by Vogue detailing interview quotes from Dunham who remarks, "I have talked a lot about my own infertility and how the culture of baby announcements and Instagram can make women feel excluded or less than, but actually early pregnancy is a very confusing and complex time—how could we capture all that but also feel the hope and joy of growing new life?"

Dunham has known Ratajkowski’s husband, Bear-McClard, since she was three, and became friends with the model five years ago.

The reveal video, narrated by Ratajkowski, gives us an intimate insight into the 29-year-old's thoughts, feelings, fears, and dreams for her child.

Ratajkowski's pregnancy video is full of intimate photos of her growing bump. Image: Vogue/YouTube. Ratajkowski's pregnancy video is full of intimate photos of her growing bump. Image: Vogue/YouTube. "I've made a habit of Googling strange changes in my body on the off chance they might be connected to your existence. Too much saliva, bleeding gums, pains in the lower abdomen, every time, no matter how seemingly random, all of these symptoms are correct. Connected to the making of you," she says.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in 2018 after a month of dating, in a 70s style retro civil ceremony at New York City Hall, complete with a few loved ones and a pug.

When asked about their 'rushed wedding,' Ratajkowski told Busy Tonight, "We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years'."

The couple were reportedly friends for many years before getting together.

Ratajkowski's wedding outfit was from Zara and cost her just under AU$300. Her wedding ring, which she didn't show the public until several months after the ceremony, is estimated to be worth between AU$67,510 – $121,518, depending on the quality of the stones.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, Ratajkowski said her initial ‘engagement ring’ wasn’t quite so luxe.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah,’” she said.

“And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Rather than following in the footsteps of their 'secret wedding,' the couple is taking a new tactic with this milestone announcement.

"I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control. I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder," she writes for Vogue.

"We are waiting for you, wondering who you will be," she adds in the adjoining YouTube video.

In just hours, Ratajkowski's announcements have been viewed by millions, and she's got this narrative well and truly where she wants it: on her terms, and in her words.

Feature image: @emrata/Instagram.