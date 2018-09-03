Em Rusciano has announced that she is leaving her 2DayFM Breakfast show.

On air this morning, Rusciano told listeners she would not return to the Em, Grant and Ed show after her third child is born early next year, and would finish up this Friday.

Ash London will fill in with co-hosts Ed Kavalee and Grant Denyer for her until a replacement is found.

Rusciano said she knew this year would be her last the moment she learned she was pregnant earlier this year. However, she had plans to work right into the late stages of her pregnancy.

“The truth is when I found out I was pregnant, I made my mind up on the spot that this year would be my last year of breakfast radio,” she said in a statement published on the Hit Network’s website.

“I had intended to work through until December, but as my pregnancy is progressing I’m finding it increasingly harder to fulfil the requirements of my job. So after talking it through with my family, and my boss Gemma, it was decided that I should finish up.”

The comedian continued her statement, thanking listeners and expressing her gratitude at having the opportunity to do her job.

“I want to thank everyone who listened right from the start, however you consumed our show – be it podcast, Facebook videos or listening to us live, I appreciate it. I still marvel that people actively choose to let me into their lives for a small portion of their day.

“That’s my favourite part of this job, and something I sometimes forget that’s even happening when I’m sitting in that small studio talking into a stick.”

Rusciano has announced her pregnancy via a glorious Instagram photo early last month.

“I’m totally pregnant and so happy my heart may burst in my chest at any moment,” she captioned the photo, which is a side-by-side comparison shot of her and actress Abigail Breslin in the movie Little Miss Sunshine.

“Although I’m not so much little miss sunshine as little miss teary, bloated, nauseous yet ravenously hungry.

“Let me tell you it’s a different ball game doing this at 39 to 21.. It’s a good thing that the stretch marks are in place and ready to go!”

Hit Network head of content Gemma Fordham confirmed Em’s decision in a statement, saying the network was “thrilled” for her.

“Em had a heart to heart with me last month and let me know that she would like to wrap up breakfast hours and focus on her growing family and her other many creative pursuits. The business 100 per cent supports and understands Em’s decision.

“Em has always been forthright and honest with our listeners, sharing every intimate detail of her life, and she will continue to be part of the 2DayFM family when she can for the remainder of this year.”

The radio team will send off Em in her final show on Friday, where she will be joined by 100 pregnant listeners for ‘Em’s Big Baby Brunch’.