Is it ever okay to try on your friend's engagement ring before she's been proposed to?

Helping your friend’s partner pick out an engagement ring is totally normal. But trying on the engagement ring before the proposal? That’s a little controversial, at least by the internet’s standards.

Influencer Emily Davies recently found herself in hot water after posting a video trying on her best friend’s engagement ring before she got engaged.

In case you didn't know (because I didn't), it's considered bad luck for an unmarried woman to try on another person's engagement ring - but that's not the detail the internet is up in arms about.

Let's start from the beginning.

On Wednesday, Emily Davies uploaded a video showing off her best friend's engagement ring that she was looking after ahead of the proposal.

In the video, she explains how she helped her friend's boyfriend pick out the ring. "I think this ring is very her," Emily says.

The content creator then tries on the ring.

Tearing up while putting the ring back in the box, Emily explains that her friend is moving away for a few years, which is why this moment is particularly special for her.

The video ends with shots from the proposal and her best friend wearing the ring.

The backlash came in thick and fast.

"So, [you] set up a camera, opened her box before she did, saw it before she did, reacted before she did, PUT IT ON YOUR FINGER BEFORE SHE DID, and cried before she could... and you thought, 'Yes, this is a good idea to do and post about," one person commented.

"The fact she took her own engagement ring OFF to then try it on for a post… it just doesn’t sit right with me," said another.

Following the criticism, Emily responded with another video, saying people don't know the full story.

"Do you know why I did that? Because otherwise, my best friend would have known she was getting proposed to," Emily says.

"If the fiancé had it sitting in their house, while they're packing up their entire life to move across Australia, she would have found it because she did all the packing."

She also explains that she helped pick out the ring because she has a professional relationship with the jeweller.

"We chose it together, okay? I have a close relationship with the brand, which is why I made the video," she said.

While many people took issues with what the content creator did, a few people didn't think it was that big of a deal.

"I feel like if you think this is wrong you've just never had a genuine best friendship with someone. I'd be more disappointed if my best friend didn't help pick the ring, try it on and make sure my partner picks a good one?" one person wrote.

While someone else said: "Trying on someone else’s engagement ring that you helped pick out is not that deep."

The comments have since been turned off.

Feature Image: Instagram @influencer.updates.au.