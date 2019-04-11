Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced Australians will go to the polls on May 18, telling voters “now is not the time to turn back” to Labor.
Opinion polls are pointing to the Liberal-National coalition losing power to Labor leader Bill Shorten’s team after six years in office.
But Mr Morrison said there was much at stake at the election and only the coalition could deliver a strong economy and the dividends of that.
“It’s taken us more than five years to turn around Labor’s budget mess,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.
“Now is not the time to turn back. Keeping our economy strong is how we secure your future and your family’s future.”
Mr Shorten told reporters on his morning run in Melbourne he was prepared for the campaign ahead.
“I’m ready for the election, I’m ready for government,” he said.
“I’ve got a more united, experienced team. This election will be a choice, it will be a choice about more cuts or better health care for your family.”
Neither major party is expected to win majority control of the Senate, with half of the 76-seat upper house up for grabs.
After a national redrawing of seat boundaries, the coalition starts with a notional 73 seats (down from 74) with Labor on 72 (up from 69).
I think if we know any young folk who havent enrolled to vote we should encourage them to enrol
What a load of codswallop. Despite what Labor and Getup told you at the last election, Medicare has not, and will not be touched.
Despite what Labor and Getup are telling you, Hospitals and Schools have not had any funding cut, in fact their funding has continued to increase each and every year.
That's incorrect.
The LNP cut funding to Hospitals and Schools, and before each election have restored 1/5 of the original funding.
People feel the effects of those cuts, it's their lived experience. More so, where do you think the money from Tax Cuts comes from?
The answer is Tax Cuts = Spending Cuts.
Federal Election on May 18.
The Australian voters can finally hold this completely chaotic and dysfunctional Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison Government to account.
The thought of sleazy slippery Shorten makes me vomit in my mouth.
I like him.
Shorten has endured a 6 year long personal attack campaign by the LNP and News Corp/Sky/2GB mob. The comical and over the top fear-mongering ended up back firing, as such a strategy loses its potency the longer it goes on.
He's remained constant, in contrast to 3 PM's, 3 Deputy PM's, and 3 Treasurer's in 3 years under the LNP.
Do you remember the talk of "the faceless men" behind the rolling of Rudd and Gillard? Who exactly do you think that was?
Do you remember how when Tony Abbott won the election in 2013 by an absolute landslide? Do you remember all the pundits who said that a drover's dog could have won that election? Why did they say that? Because the Labor government was an absolute shambles under Rudd/Gillard/Rudd. Most of the current Labor front bench are the same team that were behind Rudd and Gillard. Bowen, Wong, Plibersek, Shorten, Burke etc.
Cool, now do the LNP!