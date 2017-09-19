Edwina Bartholomew's response to being snubbed by celebs at the Emmys is everything.

Red carpet interviews may look fun but they’re far from effortless.

Often the journalists are fighting to hold their tiny square of allotted space, have been waiting for hours for celebrities to arrive and then have to shout and grab their attention when they do, all the while competing with everyone else doing the same thing.

As a result, it doesn’t always go to plan even for the most seasoned red carpet reporter, as Sunrise‘s Edwina Bartholomew found out at the Emmys last night.

“Do you have time to have a quick chat for Australian TV,” she yelled at every passerby.

Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Claire Foy, Gillian Anderson, James Corden… it seems no-one had the time to talk to poor old Eddie.

Even Liev Schreiber and his son with former partner Naomi Watts didn’t stop.

“But your son is half Australian!” Bartholomew yelled after them.

She brought with her Reese Witherspoon and Big Little Lies author Lianne Moriarty.

What a legend.

It’s not the first time she’s had an, erm, awkward encounter on the red carpet. There was a run in with Mel Gibson at the AACTAs last year.

“Edwina, pleasure to see you,” she said to the actor, who was promoting the film Hacksaw Ridge. (Post continues after audio).

“Who are you?” he responded, to which Bartholomew misheard and said, “I’m very, very well. How are you, more to the point? You’re the man of the evening,” before Gibson interrupted with, “No, I’m good. And who are you?”

It’s just further proof that the reporter can handle anything – or anyone – on the red carpet.

