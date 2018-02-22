Don't freak out, but Ed Sheeran may or may not have had a super secret wedding.

Ed Sheeran fans, we have some pretty devastating slightly upsetting news.

Thankfully, it’s not the fact that he’s going to ruin another episode of Game of Thrones (sorry, Ed). But it is the fact that he may or may not off the market FOR GOOD.

Which means he’s already married, just months after confirming his engagement to Cherry Seaborn, who he has been dating since 2015. Which means we didn’t get invited to the wedding and therefore didn’t get to see if the couple shared a first dance to one of his own songs.

How do we know there now exists a Mrs. Ed Sheeran? We have PHOTO EVIDENCE.

Not of the actual wedding. But of the singer’s wedding RING. Or… what appears to be a wedding ring considering it’s a) a ring and b) is being worn on Ed’s ring finger.

This week, the Shape of You singer has been photographed wearing the ring while performing in public, and even wore it on the red carpet of the 2018 BRIT Awards being held in London today.

Ed is also wearing the ring in an Instagram snap he shared on February 10, prompting a flood of comments from his 20.2 million followers about his marital status.

"Your ring!" one so eloquently commented, while another wrote, "Wedding band on already? That was a short engagement!"

Ed confirmed his engagement to Cherry in January, sharing a snap on Instagram revealing he had "got myself a fiancé" in the final days of 2017.

"We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well," he added".

The pair's love story dates all the way back to their high school days, with Sheeran admitting Cherry was his "crush" when the duo were students at Thomas Mills High School in Framingham, Suffolk.

The couple took a break from their respective careers in 2016 - Cherry is an Advisory Consultant for Deloitte & Touche LLP - to spend more time together.

"We were just basically like, let's quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond," Ed told PEOPLE Magazine in January last year.

"So we went travelling and spent every day for a year together.

"I've probably had three days apart from her in the last year... but we're very, very strong. I've never been happier. I've never been more comfortable. I've never been more inspired.

"I feel like everything's fallen into place, and it's fallen into place because I've given it the time to fall into place."