We asked you to share your kids' Easter craft fails. You sent us these 20 masterpieces.

Just when we were thinking that Easter was like Christmas but without the work, the 'work' showed up. At least for those among us with kids (and fur babies) in our lives.

In 2023, Easter is not just about devouring chocolate after a backyard Easter egg hunt, oh no. The kids want gifts, new pyjamas, Easter-themed activities and an Easter-themed table to sit at while they eat their GIANT cellophane-wrapped chocolate haul. They also want cute hats.

To reduce my Easter-related consumer stress, I asked the fabulous Mamamia community to share their children's Easter hat nails and fails. I expected to giggle at some funny craft fails (please note my own son's yellow chenille chick 'experiment'). Instead, I received photos of the most amazing hats that were detailed, cute and totally obviously Easter-themed.

So take a bow please you clever people and for everyone else's enjoyment, here are 20 Easter hats and craft projects that will hopefully make you smile. Many of the glorious details such as cost and time spent are included.

1. Pip

"We made our own Easter bonnets this year and what my kids lack in talent they make up for in cuteness! My daughter is age four and half, and my son is 15 months. We got the gear from the post office and used whatever I could find around the house so it was cheap!"

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied

2. Alix

"Lottie wasn't as impressed with my Easter hat crafting efforts as I was."

Image: Supplied

3. Megan

"I'm pretty proud of my effort this year, it turned out as I hoped, I would like to add though: $50 in resources, hot glue gun burns and a cut finger later – the question is, was it really worth it? When I was a kid, we would make our hat in class for the last two weeks of term. I'm pretty sure it was the teacher's way of winding down to the holidays."

Image: Supplied

4. Karen

"My nine-year-old had a vision! It took a detailed plan, an engineer dad, three sessions in the workshop, a hot glue gun, recycled materials, around $10 in supplies and her creation came to fruition!"

The plan. Image: Supplied.

The hat. Image: Supplied.

"My six-year-old and I just trolled the internet for inspiration and totally stole this idea. Cost less than $5 in cardboard and crepe paper, took 30 mins tops. She is 'the carrot witch'!"

Image: Supplied.

5. Crystal

"My husband has been away all week, I have one child with a broken wrist and I am working full time. I couldn’t deal with the mess the kids would create from making their hats this year, so I outsourced and bought two hats made by a lady on Facebook! Best $50 ($25 each) I’ve ever spent."

Image: Supplied.

6. Leah

"I spent $7 on craft supplies from Kmart (with plenty left over for another time). The hats are from the dress-up box (old op shop purchases) and thankfully my clever builder hubby had an array of different glues we could use! My twins were very happy."

Image: Supplied.

7. Lucy

"The hot glue gun is key! This is our last Easter bonnet parade for this one tomorrow (he's in Grade 2), it cost about $45 (including hot glue gun) and took about 45 minutes to make."

Image: Supplied.

8. Natasha

"This was surprisingly very easy to make. The longest part was waiting for the hot glue gun to heat up. Total time maybe 30 minutes and supplies cost around $40."

Image: Supplied.

9. Belinda

"This is a last-minute creation using a wreath and a dog toy and some ribbon. Someone was very happy though!"

Image:Supplied

"And one from another year when I was more prepared: I give you 'The Lego hat'!"

Image: Supplied.

10. Laura (me)

"This is my 6-year-old son in an Easter hat I made by super-gluing 40 yellow chenille chicks to his hat from last year. It’s an up-cycle job if you will as I re-used the hat, but I'm ashamed to say still cost me $40 in chicks from Amazon! At least he looks happy to wear it."

Image: Supplied.

11. Chloe

"These are my kids hats for this year as a last-minute job!"

Image: Supplied.





Image: Supplied.

12. Briony

"I’m not into craft or single-use costumes but my son made this in prep from a reject shop kit. I’ve kept it in the cupboard and he uses it every year. It doesn’t fit but I tell him just to hold it on his head as it’s just worn for one lap. Little did we know this year as school captain in grade 6 he’d be hosting the assembly and leading each grade around. Poor thing, it looked so awkward him having to hold it on his head the whole time! I would have encouraged him to make a new (bigger) one if I’d known! Not sure whether to keep it or throw it now he’s off to high school."

Image: Supplied.

13. Maz

"My son insisted on a Pokémon-themed Easter bonnet this year. I did my best! My five-year-old son just started kindergarten and all up it set me back about $20 including the glue gun."

Image: Supplied.

13. Brooke

"My hubby made this for my 7-year-old son. It's a pineapple pinata refurbished to be a giant yellow Easter egg! He also told our son off for being too rough with 'his' hat. No mate, it's actually the kid's hat! It took maybe half an hour and cost was more than I wanted! The pinata was $20 to begin with."

Image: Supplied.

14. Kristin

"My 6-year-old was meant to help, but I got lost in the calmness of crafting which is odd because I am not a craft mum at all! It took approx 20mins all up and cost $25."

Image: Supplied.

17. Deidre

"I love arts and craft – but my son is only two, so first time having to make an Easter hat. Made his daycare Easter Parade hat in about 10 minutes from bits around the house, including a bunny napkin!"

Image: Supplied.

Laura Jackel is Mamamia's Family Writer. For links to her articles and to see photos of her outfits and kids, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Feature Image: Supplied/ Canva.

