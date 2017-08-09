I bought them on a pre-holiday panic shop.

A trip to Bali was just two weeks away and in my mind I had nothing to wear. All my existing shorts were too tight or too bum baring or just not right.

I wanted something that I could throw on over my swimwear, would go with everything and most importantly, had room for the copious amounts of food and cocktails I planned to consume.

In a moment of madness, dungarees seemed like the perfect option. The pair from ASOS looked comfy, relatively flattering and came in under $50.

Before I could change my mind, I placed the order.

Doubt began to grow. I hadn't worn dungarees seriously since I was a toddler. When I unpacked them a week later, it sprouted into a full blown bush.

Then I put them on.

They were the perfect lived in blue wash, were short without being indecent and thanks to my decision to go a size up, were perfectly roomy and comfortable without looking slobbish.

Oh, and there were POCKETS.

They ended up being my most worn item on holiday because they made dressing while travelling an absolute breeze.

They were easy to wear over my bikini while lazing by the pool or over a t-shirt for outdoors adventures. The shorts meant they were far more practical than a dress or skirt but the dungaree style top meant they weren't tight on the stomach like most other shorts. To quote Step Brothers, there was so much room for activities (read: food).

My trip may be over but the holiday romance with my new denim must-have looks set to continue. They're perfect for throwing on for any weekend activity in the warmer months, are a modern festival staple and I plan to smarten up with black stockings and boots on colder days to really get my money's worth.

After all, who said the dungaree fun should end in primary school?

Are you Team Dungarees?