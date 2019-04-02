News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

Dr Phil has shaved his moustache and please, let this be a cruel April Fools joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many iconic things about Dr Phil.

There’s the way he and his wife Robin walk off set at the end of each show, the absurd guests (Looking at you, Cash me outside girl), oh, and HIS MOUSTACHE.

But in a truly terrifying twist of events, the host of your favourite ‘I’m sick at home and good god daytime TV is terrible’ viewing has taken a razor to his famous mo and shared a photo of a freshly naked upper lip. It’s… Not okay.

Ahhh, world order has been restored. Thank you, Dr Phil.

Tags: dr-phil , entertainment-3 , news-stories , rogue

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

LittleblAckdress a year ago

May I just use this post to tell the world how much I love Dr Phil. His little one liners used to really give me joy.I still like to tell my husband "No matter how flat you make a pancake its still got two sides". in my best texan accent.

Guest a year ago

You might like to do a bit of background reading on "Dr" Phil:

https://www.mercurynews.com...

LittleblAckdress a year ago

I've done plenty of background reading on Dr Phil thanks. I am well aware that he is a talk show host at best. I didn't say I follow his advise or would like to seek his counsel.

Guest a year ago

*shrugs*
But you did say you loved him. I reckon he's a pretty unethical, odious sounding bloke, is all - I won't watch him on principle.

LittleblAckdress a year ago

I understand that and good on you for sticking to your principles.
I dont watch him because my boss gets mad when I insist on bringing a TV into my office

+ more replies
MORE COMMENTS