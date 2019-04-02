Dr Phil has shaved his moustache and please, let this be a cruel April Fools joke.

There are many iconic things about Dr Phil.

There’s the way he and his wife Robin walk off set at the end of each show, the absurd guests (Looking at you, Cash me outside girl), oh, and HIS MOUSTACHE.

But in a truly terrifying twist of events, the host of your favourite ‘I’m sick at home and good god daytime TV is terrible’ viewing has taken a razor to his famous mo and shared a photo of a freshly naked upper lip. It’s… Not okay.

Ahhh, world order has been restored. Thank you, Dr Phil.