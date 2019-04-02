Dr Phil has shaved his moustache and please, let this be a cruel April Fools joke.

ADVERTISEMENT
There are many iconic things about Dr Phil.
There’s the way he and his wife Robin walk off set at the end of each show, the absurd guests (Looking at you, Cash me outside girl), oh, and HIS MOUSTACHE.
But in a truly terrifying twist of events, the host of your favourite ‘I’m sick at home and good god daytime TV is terrible’ viewing has taken a razor to his famous mo and shared a photo of a freshly naked upper lip. It’s… Not okay.
Ahhh, world order has been restored. Thank you, Dr Phil.
Top Comments
May I just use this post to tell the world how much I love Dr Phil. His little one liners used to really give me joy.I still like to tell my husband "No matter how flat you make a pancake its still got two sides". in my best texan accent.
You might like to do a bit of background reading on "Dr" Phil:
https://www.mercurynews.com...
I've done plenty of background reading on Dr Phil thanks. I am well aware that he is a talk show host at best. I didn't say I follow his advise or would like to seek his counsel.
*shrugs*
But you did say you loved him. I reckon he's a pretty unethical, odious sounding bloke, is all - I won't watch him on principle.
I understand that and good on you for sticking to your principles.
I dont watch him because my boss gets mad when I insist on bringing a TV into my office