news

Donald Trump began his address to UN world leaders. Then the mocking laughter started.

US President Donald Trump drew some laughter when he addressed world leaders on Tuesday. It wasn’t intentional.

The president was highlighting US gains under his watch as he opened his address to the UN general assembly on Tuesday.

Trump said the American economy was “booming like never before” and that his administration has accomplished more in under two years than almost any other administration.

His boast elicited laughter from the scores of heads of state and delegates in the audience for the speech.

Trump, who has long claimed that his predecessors’ weak leadership prompted other nations “to laugh” at the US, appeared flustered and responded, “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK”.

Trump says the US is a “stronger, safer and richer country” than when he took office in January 2017.

“We are standing up for America and for the American people, and we are also standing up for the world,” he said.

Some in the audience also grumbled during Trump’s remarks when he said “we reject the ideology” of globalism and criticised nations such as Germany for agreeing to an oil pipeline with Russia.

Catch up on all things US politics with our podcast, Tell Me It’s Going To Be Okay.

Want to help Mamamia with some new ideas? Plus go in the chance to win $50? Take our quick survey now.

donald-trump , politics , un , united-nations , us-president

Top Comments

james b 2 years ago

So an unelected body mocks the President of the country that provides more of it's funding than any other country. Seems smart. It's not like he's prone to cracking the shits and making rash decisions or anything...

Susie 2 years ago

The UN stopped laughing when Trump announced the USA was cutting off money to the Palestinian Refugee Fund.

Funbun 2 years ago

So much for stopping the world laughing at America.

