Donald Trump just had a conversation with himself on Twitter. Here are the best reactions.

Breaking, non-fake news: Donald Trump agrees very strongly with Donald Trump.

Huge, I mean yuge, surprise. In similar news, Trump, a prolific tweeter who is also President of the United States, might not actually know how to use... Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon AEST, Trump was on the social media platform because of course he was, firing off pretty standard Trumpian tweets about the "Far Left Fake News Media" and how great America's response to COVID-19 has been. There was also one yelling about "LAW & ORDER", which I agree is a great show. What do you think his favourite version is? The original, or is he more of an SVU guy?

Anyway. It was during Tuesday's tweeting spree that Trump - a guy who once tweeted "covfefe" - did something strange.

He retweeted himself, and also agreed with... himself.

Trump's message, his retweet and his agreement with himself came after a bunch of polls showed he was trailing former Vice President and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

The weirdest part is that this isn't even the first (or last) time Trump has done this.

Trump has expressed agreement with himself multiple times in the past too. It must be reserved for tweets his thinks are particularly great.

He retweets himself almost daily, and retweeted the exact same tweet with another expression of agreement with himself literally during the writing of this article. Way to keep me on my toes, man.











Image: Twitter





Of course, Twitter has turned the whole thing into a meme. Naturally. And the reactions are something to behold.

Enjoy:

I mean, as the saying goes: Be your own biggest fan.¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The only way this could get better would be if Trump retweeted and agreed with himself for retweeting and agreeing. Honestly, that's not even outside the realm of possibility.

So true!

Feature image: Getty.