Donald Trump's Clinton tweet is perhaps his most overt depiction of violence against women.

Hillary Clinton is angry and the extent of this anger has been (somewhat) unleashed in her book What Happened, which is creating headlines around the world.

In it, she berates herself for misunderstanding the people of America and the way that lost her the 2016 presidential election.

She slams the media for its coverage on the Russian interferance, saying news outlets “acted as if the Russian hacking was our conspiracy theory” and not a legitimate concern.

She blames, in part, the misogyny of politics. That female politicians are scrutinised more heavily than males and constantly held to higher standards.

More than anything, though, she shows her disgust towards the President of the United States Donald Trump for not only enabling, but acting out this misogyny on a world stage.

“Do you stay calm?” she asks in What Happened, referring to the way he kept “stalking” her on stage during the second presidential debate.

“Do you keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? … Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep, get away from me, I know you love to intimidate women but you can’t intimidate me, so back up’.”

Donald Trump of course, doesn’t like that she’s angry.

Last Wednesday he called the former Democratic nominee “crooked” on Twitter, saying she’s blaming “everybody (and everything) but herself for her election loss”.

But now, as headlines about Clinton’s book refuse to go away, Trump has reverted to another level entirely.

Yes, one of the most powerful men in the world has decided the best way to deal with something he doesn’t like is by re-tweeting a doctored video that shows himself hitting a golf ball into the back of Clinton’s head, knocking her over as she enters an airplane.

The video is referred to as “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing”.

Trump’s act of re-tweeting it shows he is more than willing to resort to depictions of violence when he’s not getting his own way.

That, right there, is the leader of the free world and we could have mistaken him for a kindergarten student.

