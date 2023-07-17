'We won't tolerate it.' Nearly 600 people have been charged in a domestic violence operation.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Nearly 600 people have been charged following a four-day crackdown on domestic violence New South Wales.

The "high-impact" operation, known as Operation Amarok III, saw NSW Police arrest 592 people, including 139 who are considered among the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders.

As well as checking compliance with restraining orders and bail conditions at least 5000 times, police took out 315 new restraining orders and seized 22 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons.

Watch: Women and violence, the hidden numbers. Post continues below.

Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters more than half of the state's murders are domestic violence-related, and the most dangerous DV offences often display the violence of organised crime figures and the fixation of terrorists.

"NSW Police won't tolerate it. We will put you before the court (and) we have made it clear there is no place for family and domestic violence offending," he said on Sunday.

On average, NSW Police receive a domestic-violence-related call every four minutes and deals with 90 DV-related assaults every day.

"We know domestic and family violence is one of the most under-reported crime types. The police have my full support on this," said Police Minister Yasmin Catley.

During one arrest in the Hunter Valley region, police found a rifle round, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, two phones, testosterone cypionate and a corn snake, which was handed over to the Department of Primary Industries.

A number of alleged offenders tried to flee before being caught, including one man who crawled into a roof cavity and onto the roof.

The four-day blitz, which ended on Saturday, comes after mother-of-two Christine Rakic was found dead at a home in Sydney's west last week.

The 53-year-old's ex-husband was later charged with murder.

At the time, Christine was the 22nd women to have been allegedly killed by violence so far this year in Australia, according to Destroy the Joint.

Over the weekend, Adelaide mother, Aleksandra Vergulis, became the 25th.

The 51-year-old was found dead at a home in Rooty Hill on Saturday afternoon along with her injured 22-year-old daughter.

Aleksandra's husband has since been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

NSW Police are currently overhauling their DV response after the auditor-general found training levels and compliance checks varied across the force's 57 commands.

Changes to be announced will extend from offender management to victim support, and include advice on how police deal with other organisations involved in DV responses.

The police watchdog also called for improvements in June after finding current training, procedures and guidelines weren't sufficiently instructing officers how to correctly identify the primary aggressor and the primary victim in DV incidents.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



- With AAP.

Feature Image: Getty.