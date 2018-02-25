Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1.Married at First Sight fans spotted a spoiler in a preview for tonight’s episode.



Oh.

Things are happening in MAFS land.

It seems like a spoiler for the show may have accidentally been leaked.

You see, the promo for tonight’s episode has us believe that Davina wants to stay in the experiment to try to make things work with her fake husband, Ryan.

“I was ready to leave, but there’s always a chance of things turning around,” Davina says while writing on her card.

“I’m just worried Davina’s gonna write stay,” Ryan says, “I think you [experts] are too, I think everyone is.”

Then it flashes to the commitment ceremony where Davina turns to Ryan and says, “You’re going to hate me.”

So everyone has assumed she’s written down stay.

However, a screenshot of the moment Davina shows her card at the commitment ceremony has been shared online. It’s believed to be from a promo for the network’s spin-off show, Talking Married.

The word 'leave' can be seen on Davina's card.

So, honestly we have no freakin' idea what's going to go down on tonight's episode... and we can't bloody wait.

2. Ewan McGregor has reportedly been dumped by the actress he left his wife for.



It made news last month that Ewan McGregor left wife of 22 years Eve Mavrakis for his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

He was on the receiving end of considerable backlash from the public, and was criticised for trading in his older wife, with whom he shares four children, for a younger partner.

And who can forget his decision to thank both women during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. We can't.

It seemed Winstead wasn’t quite a fan of the negative attention their relationship was drawing, as it has since been reported that her and McGregor have gone their separate ways.

Reportedly, Winstead was sick of continuously being labeled a “home wrecker” by on lookers.

“Mary hated being labelled a home wrecker and the embarrassment it caused her. It’s sad because a year ago Ewan and his wife were in great shape and then he decided to throw it all away for Mary. Now it looks like he’s lost them both for good,” a source told US magazine Star.

3. Emily Ratajkowski married her boyfriend of one month in a surprise ceremony, and her outfit bucked every wedding stereotype.



Emily Ratajkowski is officially off the market, after marrying at a courthouse in New York City on Saturday to boyfriend of one month Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Though the wedding came as a surprise to fans, the wedding outfit she opted for was even more unexpected – in the best way possible.

Replacing the traditional white gown with a matching mustard blazer and wide leg pant set, Ratajkowski exuded ultimate class by pairing the ensemble with a black, wide-brimmed fedora, black veil, and simple black sandals.

"Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today,” the model and actress shared the news to Instagram on Saturday via a series of photographs from the weekend.

4. Elyse Knowles shares what really frustrates her about social media.

Elyse Knowles may have gained a profile thanks to social media, but there's one thing about the medium that "kills" her.

"I’m so sick of proving myself to everyone: proving you have to be this kind of person or you have to look like this or you have to be in a bikini in every shot. It kills me!" the 25 year-old model told Stellar.

“I don’t have to do that, no-one has to do that, but they think they do to get anywhere on social media. I don’t want it to control me; I want to control it.”

The Block winner said it was "a business" for her.

"I’ve used social media as a tool to get more awareness around me, my brand and who I am as a person. But now I don’t want to rely on it. I want to be bigger and better. It’s a love-hate relationship, really."

5. Meghan Markle wrote a secret, saucy online journal in 2010.

Turns out Meghan Markle is a secret author.

According to The Sun, in 2010 the actress and almost-royal wrote a series of racy online journal entries under the name 'The Working Actress', about her life "hustling" for a life of success and stardom.

For the full story, head on over here.