Warning: This article contains information about domestic violence, child abuse and murder which may be distressing for some readers.

1. Doctors told Yvette and Mali they should terminate their pregnancy. Then they had a “perfectly healthy” baby girl.

Victorian couple Yvette and Mali were thrilled to learn they were expecting a baby daughter. But everything changed when tests revealed their unborn daughter had chromosomal abnormalities.

Doctors advised the couple terminate their "miracle" pregnancy.

"Here you are at 45, finally pregnant naturally, and everything collapses," Yvette told 7 News.

Two separate tests on their daughter had came back positive for Trisomy 18, or Edwards Syndrome, a condition which causes severe developmental delays. The devastated couple said they were told the condition was "incompatible with life" and their daughter would not survive.

But despite recommendations from their doctor, Yvette and Mali continued with the pregnancy.

"Even if she's sick, even if she only has one hour to live, we wanted her to have love for that one hour," Yvette says of their reasoning to carry her baby to term.

She was "petrified" that she would lose her baby on the day she went into labour, but the parents were shocked to discover their daughter - who they named Ella - was perfectly healthy and, in a rare case, the tests had been wrong.

Ten months on, the couple - who say they were "very angry" for a long time after Ella's arrival - are now urging people to seek second medical opinions if ever they are unsure.

Mamamia advises patients speak to their doctor or specialist before making any medical decisions.

2. An Adelaide man has pleaded guilty to murdering his partner and her two young children in 2016.

An Adelaide man has abandoned his mental health claims and pleaded guilty to murdering his partner and her two children in brutal circumstances, AAP reports.

Steven Graham Peet strangled Yvette Wilson-Rigney and her two children, Amber, 6, and Korey, 5, with cable ties before trying to conceal their bodies at a property north of Adelaide in May, 2016.

He admitted killing Ms Wilson-Rigney at the start of his Supreme Court trial last year and on Monday also admitted murdering the two children.

Relatives of the victims sobbed as Peet twice mumbled "guilty" as the charges were read.

The children's grandparents were still clearly distressed as they left court but declined to comment ahead of sentencing submissions on Friday.

The bodies of Ms Wilson-Rigney and the children were all found with cable ties around their necks and hidden under clothes and bedding and, in the case of the boy, under a child's play tent.

Ms Wilson-Rigney had also suffered severe head injuries consistent with being struck with the claw-end of a crowbar or a hammer.

Her body was found in the laundry but evidence suggested she was attacked in another room and dragged there.

Peet initially pleaded not guilty to the murder of the children, claiming he was in a "dissociative state" at the time of the killings.

Defence counsel Bill Boucaut told the court that a psychological diagnosis suggested Peet fitted the profile of someone who had been a victim of domestic abuse and had acted as an "automaton".

On Monday, Mr Boucaut said a supplementary opinion had subsequently been provided to the defence and on the basis of legal advice Peet asked to be arraigned on the murder charges relating to the two children.

The trial had been listed to run for five days with the crown case partly circumstantial and partly based on admissions Peet made, including an emergency phone call to police where he told the operator "I killed my lady and her two kids".

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT.

3. Don't freak out, but cockroaches are breeding out of control due to Australia's recent humid weather.

In recent weeks, cities and towns all across Australia have experienced some of the most humid days on record.

And while the high humidity goes hand in hand with being sweaty, uncomfortable and even irritable, there's more bad news for Aussies: it also creates the perfect breeding environment for cockroaches.

According to The Daily Telegraph, cockroach populations have "exploded" across Sydney due to the humid weather, with pest control experts saying their phones are "ringing off the hook" from desperate homeowners calling for help.

Australian Museum expert David Bock said the creepy crawly creatures thrive in warm and humid weather.

"There does seem to be a bug explosion right now," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"They normally lay lots of eggs expecting most to die before adulthood but in these conditions a lot of them are growing up and mating to produce more."

But more cockroaches means more food for other bugs, including venomous redback spiders and daddy long leg spiders.

"There are a lot other bugs around for [these spiders] to feed on," Bock said.

Pest control expert Dwayne Marneros, from Penrith, also said that households were experiencing a spike in the number of rats making nests in and around their homes.

"They like the warmth and hide in the roof," he said.

So... how many more days of summer are left?

4. Here's something you never thought you wanted to know: Donald Trump often tweets from bed.

US President Donald Trump, who has garnered a massive following on social media, admits he sometimes tweets from bed, though he occasionally allows others to post his words.

In an interview with Britain's ITV channel, he said he needed social media to communicate with voters in the era of what he termed fake news.

"If I don't have that form of communication I can't defend myself," Trump said in an interview broadcast on Sunday. "I get a lot of fake news, a lot of news that is very false or made up."

When asked about whether he was lying in bed with his phone thinking of how to wind people up, Trump said: "Well, perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever, but generally speaking during the early morning, or during the evening I can do whatever, but I am very busy during the day, very long hours. I am busy."

"I will sometimes just dictate out something really quickly and give it to one of my people to put it on," he said.

Asked about eating burgers and drinking Coke, Trump, 71, said: "I eat fine food, really from some of the finest chefs in the world, I eat healthy food, I also have some of that food on occasion... I think I eat actually quite well."

Trump said that he was very popular in the United Kingdom. Some British politicians have called for Trump not to visit and 1.86 million people have signed a petition asking for him to be banned from entering the United Kingdom.

"I get so much fan mail from people in your country - they love my sense of security, they love what I am saying about many different things," Trump said.

5. NSW public hospital emergency departments have been named as the best in the country.

NSW public hospital patients have the shortest emergency department wait times in the country, with four in five patients being seen within the target time frame.

Nationally, 73 per cent of emergency department patients were seen during the clinically appropriate time in 2016/17, according to a Productivity Commission report released on Tuesday, reports AAP.

Victoria (73 per cent) and NSW (81 per cent) were the only states to meet the national average with Northern Territory (61 per cent) and the ACT (62 per cent) the worst-performing areas.

Patients in Western Australia and South Australia were seen within the target time 64 per cent of the time, while Tasmania was only slightly better at 65 per cent.

Nationally, 50 per cent of elective surgery patients were admitted within 38 days of being put on a waiting list and 90 per cent were admitted within 258 days.

NSW had the longest wait times for elective surgery, with 90 per cent of patients seen within an average of 327 days while Victoria was the shortest wait at 162 days.

However, the report cautioned against comparing jurisdictions due to differences in clinical practices and classification of patients across Australia.

NT hospitals had the highest rate of infections of hospital patients, followed by the ACT and Tasmania.

6. A 34-year-old Sydney teacher who had sex with a teenage student faces giving birth behind bars.

A pregnant woman should receive a full-time jail term for having sex with a teenage student when she taught at a prestigious Sydney school, a judge has been told.

According to AAP, prosecutor Lara Gallagher submitted that the woman's pregnancy, the birth of her child and any specialised needs the baby may require after birth can be well handled in custody.

The 34-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual intercourse with a person under her care over three months in 2016 when she worked at Sydney Grammar School.

The woman, who met up with the 17-year-old victim at her home, a classroom and a school storage cupboard, previously told the NSW District Court she thought they were involved in a "very mutual love affair".

At the ex-teacher's resumed sentence hearing on Monday, Ms Gallagher said information from Justice Health indicated the pregnancy and birth can be well handled in a custodial setting.

Indeed, the mother's and child's needs could be handled just as well in jail as they could be in a non-custodial setting, she said.

But the ex-teacher's barrister David McCallum said while Justice Health may very well have that aim, the Crown's submission was "somewhat ambitious".

"It is simply not correct that Your Honour should not, therefore, take into account the circumstances of the offender's pregnancy," he told Judge Paul Lakatos.

Matters including the fact of her pregnancy together with new information that the child "has some condition that will require some kind of corrective treatment" at birth made it an exceptional case, he said.

The court previously heard the then-teacher bombarded the student with text messages for months after he ended their sexual relationship, apologising, professing her love and referring to herself as a "f***ing monster".

She sent one text message on behalf of her dog, who "would like to say hello and ask how you are".

"He knows it's over between us, but he still cares about you. He hopes you won't stay angry too long and that maybe we can talk before school goes back," the message read.

She had already been the subject of several complaints and had been reprimanded over her conduct with other male students.

She will be sentenced on February 2.