Hate making decisions? The hybrid workout is right up your alley.

Images: iStock.

From cronuts to cavoodles, everyone loves a hybrid.

Perhaps it’s the thrill of creating something new and exciting; or maybe it’s because we really, really struggle to choose between two options. Either way, the hybrid trend has swept through the automobile, food and fashion industries in recent years.

The fitness world has also jumped on board. Gyms are developing combined classes like “Piloxing” (pilates x boxing) and “Yogilates” (yoga x Pilates) while trainers are fusing different workout methods.

Sydney’s Flow Athletic is one gym firmly in favour of the hybrid approach; its offerings include indoor cycle x yoga and boxing x yoga. Each class involves 30 minutes of each discipline, which allows clients enough time to benefit from the each type of exercise.

“Essentially, a hybrid workout is two workouts in one – it’s fantastic for those who are time poor. The aim is to get the maximum results while keeping workouts fun and fresh,” explains Ben Lucas, Flow Athletic’s co-owner and former NRL player.

Curious as to what ‘Boxilates’ actually looks like? Watch and learn. (Post continues after video.)

Combining principles of two differents kinds of workouts effectively doubles the fitness benefits, without increasing the time required.

For instance, combining cycling with strength training will give you the calorie burn of cardio fitness with a side of metabolic boost and muscle building. That’s a lot of boxes ticked.

So is creating a hybrid workout just like walking up to a Pick n' Mix lolly stand and just choosing whatever takes your fancy? Erm, not quite — there's a little more thought involved.

"We like to combine two training methods that compliment and maximise the benefit of the other," Lucas says.

"Bikeasana (cycle/yoga) allows the client to focus on strengthening the muscles and joints that are used in cycling through the yoga component of the workout. Putting cycling and strength training together in one workout also increases the metabolic and calorie burn." (Post continues after gallery.)

How the rich and famous stay fit

If you're sitting there thinking to yourself, 'Well this sounds great, but my gym doesn't offer this/I don't even have a gym membership', Lucas has some advice for embracing the hybrid approach in your at-home workouts.

"Combine a bodyweight strength circuit (with lunges, squats, pushups, crunches) with skipping intervals for a Strength/Cardio hybrid or a strength or cardio workout combined with an online yoga workout," he suggests.

"My Yoga Online has some great yoga sequences, no matter how skilled you are."

Have you tried a hybrid workout? What did you think?