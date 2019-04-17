News
news

An Australian DJ is accused of grabbing a toddler as he walked beside his mother.

A Perth DJ and former Pride WA committee member has been accused of trying to kidnap a toddler in the United States.

Roscoe Bradley Holyoake, known as DJ Roski, allegedly tried to grab the toddler as he walked with his mother in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.

The mother freed the boy from Holyoake’s grasp but the DJ ran away, prompting bystanders to chase him down until police arrived, KTVU Fox 2 reports.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, Holyoake is being held in a county jail on a charge of kidnapping with the bond set at $US500,000.

Holyoake, 34, who was a resident DJ at Connections Nightclub in Perth, has worked on RTR FM’s All Things Queer program and performed at other LGBTIQ+ events in Australia.

In December, he performed at the wrap party for entertainer Tim Minchin’s new mini-series Upright, describing it on his website as an “absolute pleasure”.

