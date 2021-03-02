Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed baby number 6, 5 months after baby number 5.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.



Hilaria and Alec Baldwin appear to have welcomed baby number six, just five months after the birth of their fifth child, Eduardo.

The couple have not officially announced the new addition or addressed speculation, but various 'sources' confirmed the baby to media publications after confusion over a photo uploaded to Instagram.

This seems suss, but the internet has taken it and run. And the photo shared by Hilaria definitely shows something is going on.

Hilaria, 37, captioned the image of her with her kids "7", with a heart emoji. The photo includes her five known children and a newborn.

It's believed '7' refers to the six children in the photo, plus Alec's eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25.

Hilaria and Alec, 62, already share Eduardo, five months, Romeo Alejandro David, two, Leonardo Ángel Charles, four, Rafael Thomas, five and Carmen Gabriela, seven.

The new baby comes nearly six months after Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo, nicknamed Edu, on September 8, 2020.

"We had a baby last night," Hilaria wrote in September. "He is perfect, and we couldn't be happier."

Two months later, Hilaria told People she felt content with five children.

"During times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done," she said.

"Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired.

"And I feel, just with COVID - it's just insanity."

Alec joked in the same interview they were "oh-so-done".

However, Hilaria has previously been open about wanting another daughter to accompany daughter Carmen, 7 and wanting six children.

The couple have not released any further details, with the pair recently taking a step back from public life after Hilaria was accused of faking her Spanish accent and the story of her upbringing in a viral social media thread.

Read more: Just when we had nearly forgotten about that Hilaria Baldwin palaver, a new statement has surfaced.

In April 2019, Hilaria shared that while pregnant with their fifth child, she had suffered a miscarriage.

"I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage," she wrote on Instagram.

"I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss.

"I think it’s important to show the truth... because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalise miscarriage and remove the stigma from it."

Hilaria Baldwin with husband Alec Baldwin. Image: Getty.

She shared news of a second miscarriage in September that same year.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at four months," she wrote underneath a video of herself and daughter Carmen.

Hilaria and Alec met in 2011 and married a year later.

During their first few months together, there was a lot of public scrutiny of their 26-year age gap, but it did not phase them.

"I didn't really think too much of it because we're so different," Hilaria told Beach magazine. "Everyone has commented on our age difference, and it is big; and I'm not someone who watches TV. So he's somebody completely out of my world - not someone I'd necessarily think of."

Five months into their relationship, the couple moved in together and started speaking about marriage. Alec, who had previously been married to Kim Basinger for nine years, told the New York Times it was only when he met Hilaria that he knew he wanted to get married again.

"I’ve dated a lot of people since my divorce, and have thought a lot about what I wanted and what I wanted to do," he said. "I thought about it too much, I suppose. I wasn't really ready to take that chance and to act until I met Hilaria."

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24-hour support line on 1300 072 637.

Feature image: Instagram.