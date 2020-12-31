The 8 most ridiculous moments from the trashy goodness that was Desperate Housewives.





Although it's hard to believe, it's been 16 years since Desperate Housewives first premiered on our screens.

The American drama series, which aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, followed the lives of four women living on Wisteria Lane – Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher) and Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria Bastón) – and their incredibly dysfunctional families.

In a time before reality television overtook our screens, Desperate Housewives was the perfect source of suspenseful domestic drama.

After all, Wisteria Lane is, without a doubt, one of the most action-packed streets in the history of human civilisation.

In the space of just eight seasons, the street's inhabitants witnessed a tornado, a supermarket shooting, a fire, and a dead body in a freezer.

Here's the 8 most ridiculous moments from Desperate Housewives:

When Susan accidentally burned down Edie's house.

In the first season of Desperate Housewives, Susan and Edie were competing for Mike Delfino, who had recently moved into the neighbourhood.

When Susan learned that Edie was being visited by a "gentleman friend", she broke into Edie's house to "ask for a cup of sugar".

Once she arrived, however, she realised that Edie was already upstairs with a man.

Before leaving the home, Susan knocked down a candle, accidentally burning down Edie's home.

Oh, and to make matters worse, the man in Edie's bedroom wasn't even Mike. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

When Victor got impaled by a white picket fence.

After Victor learned that his wife Gabrielle had been having an affair with Carlos, he took her on a boat trip for their belated honeymoon.

While on the boat, Victor told Gabrielle that he was aware of the affair, before telling her he had something to show her.

As Victor reached into his bag, Gabrielle pushed him overboard, fearing that he may have a gun.

Later on, Gabrielle and Carlos retrieved Victor from the water. However, after a fight broke out between Victor and Carlos on the boat, Gabrielle knocked Victor overboard... again.

Although Gabrielle and Carlos assumed that Victor was dead, he was later found alive.

After recovering in hospital, Victor confronted Carlos in Wisteria Lane with a gun. The pair's fight, which occurred during a tornado, ultimately ended when Victor was impaled and killed by a white picket fence.

It was... hectic.

Image: IMDb.

When a tornado hit Wisteria Lane.

As mentioned above, a literal tornado hit Wisteria Lane in season four, killing and blinding multiple characters.

The tornado also destroyed several houses, including Lynette and Tom's home.

The casualties from the tornado included Ida Greenberg, Adam Mayfair's mistress Sylvia Greene, and of course, Victor Lang.

When Bree's pharmacist became obsessed with her.

In the first season of Desperate Housewives, Bree is married to Rex Van de Kamp.

However, after their pharmacist, George Williams, became obsessed with Bree, he slowly replaced Rex's heart medication with dangerous amounts of potassium, ultimately killing him.

After Rex died, Bree and George started dating before quickly getting engaged. But before long, their relationship turned ugly, as George's behaviour became increasingly possessive.

In fact, even after their engagement ended, George continued to stalk Bree...

Image: IMDb.

When Lynette catfished her own son.

Ah, yes.

Remember that time Lynette catfished her own son?

In a bid to spy on her son online, Lynette ended up pretending to be his love interest online.

In the end, after exchanging poetry for a few days, Lynette's son discovered the truth.

When Lynette was held hostage at the grocery store.

In the third season of Desperate Housewives, Carolyn Bigsby held customers hostage at her husband's supermarket after she found out he was cheating on her.

During the chaos, Lynette and Nora, Tom Scavo's former partner, got shot.

While Nora is killed, the bullet ended up just grazing Lynette's shoulder.

In the end of the episode, Carolyn was shot dead.

Image: IMDb.

When Karen kept her husband's body in the freezer.

Karen McCluskey was Lynette's beloved babysitter in Desperate Housewives.

In season three, it was discovered that Karen had been keeping her husband's dead body in a chest freezer... for 10 years.

At first, Karen was reported to the police.

However, it was later discovered that Karen came home to find her husband dead and simply didn't report it.

Instead, she stowed him in the freezer so she could continue to receive his pension checks.

When Katherine replaced her daughter with a lookalike.

Remember that one time Katherine completely replaced her daughter with a lookalike?

Yep, that was weird.

After Katherine's daughter, Dylan, is trapped and killed by a falling wardrobe, she finds a child that looks just like her in a Romanian orphanage and adopts her.

For years, no one is the wiser.

But after Dylan gets suspicious about her parentage, Katherine is forced to come clean.

Feature Image: IMDb.

