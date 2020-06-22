Desperate Housewives: Where are Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, and the other 'wives' now?

Before reality television overtook our screens, and before we became fixated on the Kardashians, the world was obsessed with the inhabitants of Wisteria Lane on the iconic show, Desperate Housewives.

The fictional street was home to harried mum-of-four Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), conservative perfectionist Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), creative free-spirit Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher) and glamorous former-model Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria Bastón) and their wickedly dysfunctional families.

The show aired from 2004 to 2012, for eight seasons, and was screened a decade and a half before we had streaming services — meaning back then, we only got to watch the suspenseful domestic dramedy once a week.

But now, thanks to 9Now, we'll be able to shamelessly binge-watch every season of Desperate Housewives whenever we want, with the show available on Channel Nine's streaming service from July 1.

Here’s what the stars of one of the 2000s most iconic shows have been up to since the show first premiered.

The Desperate Housewives.

Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo).

Since Desperate Housewives, the Emmy award-winning actor has starred in a string of successful roles, in shows such as Shameless and American Crime, and the film Transamerica, for which she won a Golden Globe Award. Huffman has had projects with Netflix, most notably Get Shorty, which streamed in 2018.

Huffman is married to fellow award-winning actor William H. Macy, and they share teenage daughters Sofia and Georgia.

Last year, 57-year-old Huffman was arrested for fraud charges after paying $15 000 to have her daughter's SAT exam answers corrected back in 2017. She pleaded guilty to the fraud charges in April 2019 and was sentenced to 14 days in jail. She was also fined $30,000, ordered to participate in 250 hours of community service and given a year of supervised release.

"There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period," Huffman said in a statement at the time.

"I would like to apologise again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions.

Eva Longoria Bastón (Gabrielle Solis).

Longoria, 45, gave birth to a baby boy, Santiago Enrique Bastón, last year with her husband, José Bastón. The couple married in 2016.

Longoria also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, for service to the entertainment industry. Fellow cast mates Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman attended the ceremony.

Since the end of Desperate Housewives, Longoria directed the Netflix documentary Reversing Roe, which examines the history of abortion. She has also worked as a producer on shows such as the popular Devious Maids, Jane the Virgin and Black-ish. The 45-year-old also appeared in TV shows such as Brooklyn Nine Nine, Telenovela and Empire, as well as film like Overboard and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp).

Cross, 58, earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Desperate Housewives, but professionally, has been relatively quiet ever since, with most notably a small recurring role in Quantico.

Cross married Tom Mahoney in 2006, and they share 13-year-old twins Eden and Savannah, whom they conceived through IVF.

In September 2018, Cross revealed on Instagram that she had been battling anal cancer. She is now in remission.

Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer).

It is reported that since Desperate Housewives, Hatcher, 55, has not remained close to her cast mates.

In 2018, the actor began her YouTube channel Hatching Change, which has just over 16,000 subscribers.

The channel description says, "Together we are making positive changes in your life, your health, and your attitude. Join me...for new videos aimed to help you eat better, feel better, and LIVE BETTER!

"Life is a journey. Let's take the ride together."

The other Desperate Housewives.

Edie Britt and Mary Alice Young also helped make the show with the regular appearances and pivotal plotlines. Here's what the actors who played those characters are doing now.

Nicolette Sheridan (Edie Britt).

Edie Britt, played by Sheridan, 56, was the trouble-making desperate housewife we loved to hate. Since it ended, Sheridan reportedly went to Hidden Hills, California, for some time away from the industry. In those years, Sheridan wrote and produced projects with the Hallmark channel.

In 2018, the actor was offered the role of matriarch Alexis Carrington in the Dynasty reboot.

Brenda Strong (Mary Alice Young).

Brenda Strong, 60, may have played the mysterious character of Mary Alice Young who was at the centre of much of the drama on Desperate Housewives, but in real life, she's apparently less complex. The actor describes herself on Instagram as "Emmy Nominated Actress, Mom, Yoga Teacher, Women's Health Advocate."

After the show, Strong has continued acting and recently appeared in TV shows Supergirl and Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

Every season of Desperate Housewives is streaming on 9Now from July 1, 2020.

This article was originally published on March 16, 2019, and was updated on June 23, 2020.

