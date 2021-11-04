A chemist foundation and a $27 cult moisturiser: Everything Deni Todorovič puts on their face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential people. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

There's a good chance you know Deni Todorovič (or better yet, follow them on Instagram) for their fashion.

The digital creator, activist and co-host of Mamamia's brand new fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing has a wardrobe to die for (filled with colour, glitter and sequins), and a sparkly personality to match.

But what you might not know is that Deni, whose pronouns are they/them, has just as great taste in beauty as they do clothes.

Listen to Deni discuss how their relationship with beauty has evolved. Post continues after audio.

In a conversation on Mamamia's beauty podcast You Beauty, Deni shared exactly what they put on their face, from skincare to makeup... and we took notes.

Here's all the pervy details.

Deni's skincare routine.

Before lockdown, Deni didn't have a skincare routine. But during all that time at home in their current base of Geelong, Victoria, they found one that works for them.

Deni's non-negotiable morning skincare routine consists of products from the sustainable beauty brand Biossance, which they've partnered with for some time now.

"It's such a joy to work with them because I genuinely adore their product," Deni told host Kelly McCarren.

There are two products from the brand that Deni reaches for daily, both featuring key ingredient squalane.

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.



"It's this beautiful, natural oil that hydrates your skin," they said of the Vitamin C Rose Oil.

"I could feel like absolute sh*t - like I could be hungover AF - but when I put this on my face, I feel like a new human. It's amazing."

Come nighttime, Deni isn't as strict with their skincare routine.

"I must say I'm letting the team down because I get a bit lazy in the evening," they told Kelly. "But before I go to bed, I always make sure I cleanse and moisturise."

Besides topical products, Deni gets a few regular treatments done.

When visiting Sydney, they attend Ageless Clinics in Bondi, and when they're home in Geelong, they go to Luminosity Skin Clinic.

Speaking to Kelly, Deni shared that they "love a good peel," and will also get "just a little bit of Botox in the forehead, around the eye area."

"I'm all about the injectables," they continued. "I think when I was at Cosmo I saw that veil drop in terms of the stigma of injectables. I don't think there should be any stigma around it whatsoever.

"And with Botox, I always recommend you start slow," they added.

Deni's makeup routine.

When Kelly asked to take a peek inside Deni's makeup bag, these were the ride or die products they mentioned:

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.

"It's my absolute favourite concealer," they said about the currently sold out concealer that we highly suggest you jump on the waitlist for.

"It's got caffeine in it - it wakes up your skin and it also conceals. And it comes in heaps of different shades which is brilliant."

Image: Mamamia and Chemist Warehouse.

"It's a cover-up foundation, but it has hyaluronic acid in it so it actually feels really weightless and like a proper serum on your face," Deni said.

"It's stunning, highly recommend."

Image: Mamamia and Trinny London.

"This little baby is perfect for a subtle day-to-day contour. I also use it in the creases of my eye - it's kind of a two-in-one product," they said.

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.

"It's just HEAVEN," they said of the cult highlighter.

When talking Kelly through their makeup products, Deni mentioned one, in particular, they're obsessed with: eyeshadow palettes.

"Eyeshadow palettes are my porn. If I had $50 left to my name, I'd buy an eyeshadow palette," they said.

While their favourite is a limited edition Christmas palette by NARS (keep your eyes peeled, they'll release another one this year), their affordable favourites are from Morphe.

Image: Mamamia and Mecca.

"If I'm having a little budget moment I'm all about the Morphe palettes," they said.

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.

"I use it almost every day, I love it so much," they said of Benefit's popular brow gel.

Image: Mamamia and Mecca.

"It's a really good day-to-day mascara but disclaimer: it's a bit of a bitch to get out of your eyes," Deni said. "But it's gorgeous."

And lastly, Deni opts for a bright lipstick for summer.

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.

"What I love about this lipstick is it's actually designed with gender neutrality in mind," Deni told Kelly.

"The actual lipstick is much thinner and slimmer so that if you have slimmer boy lips like I do it goes on really nicely.

"It's also a really nourishing cream so it nourishes your lips while also giving you some colour."

Listen to Mamamia's fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing? In this episode, co-hosts Deni and Tamara share their thoughts on what makes a perfect summer outfit. Post continues after audio.

Body care and fragrance.

There are a few products that Deni loves to wear all over, including a body oil that rivals a really expensive one, a cult moisturiser and the fragrance they "can't live without".

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.

"No shade to Tom Ford but this one is so much better [than the famous Soleil Blanc body oil]. It's so beautiful," Deni told Kelly.

"In summer I use it a lot if I'm wearing an off-the-shoulder top around the decolletage."

Image: Mamamia and The Body Shop.

"I used to use this as a teenager and I just love it - it smells so good," they said.

Finally, Deni shared their desert island product: a fragrance.

"I cannot live without this product," they said. "If I had nothing, if I had no money, I would only wear this every day... Fragrance is the most important thing in my routine. And my favourite is Not A Perfume by Juliette Has A Gun."

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.

"What's really nice about it is it's got this ingredient called Cetalox in it which is a layering scent," Deni explained.

"The reason it's called Not A Perfume is because it's not supposed to smell like anything, and you can layer it with other fragrances. But that being said, when you use it on its own it's heaven.

"For something that's not supposed to be overly scenty, whenever I wear it people are like 'what are you wearing?'"

Feature image: Mamamia, Instagram/@stylebydeni, Sephora and Chemist Warehouse.

