Demi Lovato forgot to read the room.

Demi Lovato has performed 'Heart Attack', the song, at an American Heart Association event for heart attack survivors and yeah, look, that's a big ol' woopsie.

Lovato was the headliner at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday, and performed a whole heap of hits including 'Sorry Not Sorry', 'Cool for the Summer' and 'Confident'.

But it was the 2013 single 'Heart Attack' that raised eyebrows.

"She was belting 'Heart Attack' in front of the Class of 2024, who were all survivors of heart attacks," an 'insider' told Us Weekly. "There was a video package played before the fashion show and concert where the women all shared their brushes with death via heart attack, how they were all saved during a heart attack — one has a pacemaker for the rest of her life. Demi was smiling the entire performance, and it was really tone-deaf."

I genuinely hope 2011 tracks 'Give Your Heart a Break' or 'Fix a Heart' were up next in the set list. It turns out Lovato has a lot of heart-related tunes.

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert is an annual event that raises awareness about cardiovascular disease, the number one cause of death among women in the United States.

Lovato has spoken about experiencing a heart attack, as well as three strokes, after a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

On Instagram, Lovato said the American Heart Association concert was "all about reminding women how important it is to advocate for ourselves and to prioritise our health."

This isn't the first time Lovato's, uh, song choices have raised eyebrows.

In a very viral clip from the 2021 docuseries Unidentified With Demi Lovato, Lovato came across a spirit who has past trauma with men.

She then sung 'Skyscraper', a song about overcoming darkness, for the spirit, called Carmen.

After singing, the EMF detector machine being used to 'communicate' with Carmen made a noise.

"That's the coolest standing ovation I've ever had," Lovato responded.

Feature image: Getty.