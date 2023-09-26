Deborra-lee Furness has spoken for the first time since her split from Hugh Jackman.

Deborra-lee Furness has spoken out for the first time since her unexpected separation from Hollywood actor husband Hugh Jackson after 27 years of marriage.

The statement came about after Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson accidentally called Furness on-air during The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

But to everyone's surprise, Deborra answered the call.

“Seriously, this isn’t a stitch up,” Sandilands told Furness. “We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well.”

In response, Deborra said “Thank you, guys. I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet."

Sandilands quickly wrapped up the conversation, telling the 67-year-old, “I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat," he said.

“I’m not here to stitch anyone up in the worse time in their life."

Deborra reiterated her first response, telling the hosts “Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it.”

While Deborra-lee's words were short and sweet, it was the first time we've heard from the star since the news of her separation from Hugh rocked the celebrity world.

Earlier this month, the couple confirmed they were splitting after 27 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the statement read.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

It's been almost two weeks since the celebrities announced their separation, and it's unlikely we will hear much more from either party about the reason for their split, with their statement concluding, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Noted.

The pair met in 1995 on the set of TV series Corelli, falling for each other fast before getting married the following year. They share two children together, 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.

Feature image: Getty.