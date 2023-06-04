It's officially winter, which means colder weather and blankets and hopefully, a little more time on the couch.

This month, there is plenty to queue up: from the return of beloved series, to hilarious local comedies, to the long-awaited return of Black Mirror.

Here are the 12 shows to add to your watch-list in June.

Deadloch - Prime Video.

Image: Prime Video.

Many shows are described as 'laugh out loud funny', meaning you might chuckle a few times. But Deadloch comes through will genuine, deep belly laughs.

Like, your abdominals will hurt.

It is a truly absurd crime comedy set in a sleepy Tasmanian town after a local man turns up dead at the beach. Local senior sergeant Dulcie (Kate Box), Darwin senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) and junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama) must put their (hilarious) differences aside to solve the case, as the rest of the quirky town prepares to launch an annual festival event.

Deadloch premieres June 2 on Prime Video.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets - Prime Video.

Image: Prime Video.

This four-part docuseries exposes the dark underbelly of reality TV mega-family, the Duggars — who found fame through their TLC show 19 Kids and Counting — and The Institute in Basic Life Principles religious organisation they are part of.

The series will feature ex-IBLP survivors who reveal the abusive practices that kept them in a living nightmare, and for the first time, Jill Duggar Dillard will go on the record with her own story and be joined by family and close family friends who witnessed what went on behind the scenes firsthand.

As details of the Duggar family scandals unfold, it becomes clear they are just one part of a much more insidious threat.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premieres June 2 on Prime Video.

The Idol - Binge.

Image: HBO.

Being the year's most controversial TV show is a feat, especially before anyone has even watched a moment. For months, The Idol has been embroiled in consecutive controversies.

First, it was reported that director Amy Seimetz was replaced by co-creator Sam Levinson last year because he and Abel Tesfaye decided the show leaned too far into a "female perspective". Then, a Rolling Stone expose published claims from 13 anonymous cast and crew, who alleged the production was chaotic and the series leaned towards "torture porn".

Then, it premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May to almost universally terrible reviews.

As for the show itself, it stars Lily Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a mononymous popstar who launches a comeback after a nervous breakdown and becomes embroiled in a complicated relationship with Tedros, a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult, played by musician Abel Tesfaye, who recently announced he was scrapping his stage name The Weeknd.

The ensemble cast also includes Dan Levy, Troye Sivan, Blackpink's Jennie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Rachel Sennott and Hank Azaria.

Prepare for... discourse.

The Idol premieres June 5 on Binge, with new episodes weekly on Mondays.

Funny Woman - Binge.

Image: Binge.

In Funny Woman, Gemma Arterton plays Barbara Parker, a Blackpool beauty queen who becomes a comedy superstar in 1960s London.

Despite the title, it's a drama about comedy, rather than a comedy itself.

The show is an adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel of the same name, and follows Barbara's journey to beloved national sitcom star. As Barbara 'finds her funny' and fame, she confronts the challenges of a woman in a largely male environment and redefines the prevailing attitude towards funny women.

Arterton stars alongside Rupert Everett as Barbara's agent Brian, David Threlfall as her father and Tom Bateman as the dangerously charming actor Clive.

All six episodes of Funny Woman premiere June 6 on Binge.

Based on a True Story - Binge.

Image: Binge.

Based on a True Story is a thriller comedy — inspired by real events — that starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Tim Bateman as a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalise on America's obsession with true crime.

The cast also includes Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) and Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession).

All eight episodes of Based on a True Story premiere June 8 on Binge.

Never Have I Ever - Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

Get ready to say goodbye to Davi, Eleanor, Fabiola, Ben, Paxton, Kamala and all the others we've come to love over past seasons of Mindy Kaling's beloved Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever.

In the final season, Devi and her friends' story continues through their senior year, which includes major milestones including prom and graduation, a new love interest and the continuation of the Ben/Paxton/Devi love triangle, and no doubt some classic Devi self-sabotage.

The final season of Never Have I Ever premieres June 8 on Netflix.



The Crowded Room - Apple TV+.

Image: Apple TV+.

In The Crowded Room, Tom Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

Danny's life story is told through a series of interviews between him and interrogator Rya (Amanda Seyfried). Across10 episodes, the thriller reveals elements of his mysterious past and its fair share of twists and turns.

Other stars include Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane and Jason Isaacs.

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room premiere June 9 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly on Fridays.

Year Of - Stan.

Image: Stan.

Stan's latest Original Series expands on its beloved Bump universe, with Year Of set at the same harbour-front Sydney school, Jubilee High.

The series follows a group of inner city teens following a shocking event, as they experience that and all the other chaos that comes with the final years of high school, including identity, love, friendship, sexuality and belonging.

It's a quirky, raw perspective on what it is like to be a teenager in 2023.

All 10 episodes of Year Of premiere June 9 on Stan.

The Full Monty - Disney+.

Image: Disney+.

Twenty-five years ago, The Full Monty film told the funny and touching story of six ordinary men willing to bare it all (literally).

The bad news: that's really got me contemplating my mortality. The good news: it's also long enough to warrant a reunion, with a new Disney+ series from the BAFTA-winning creators and featuring the original cast.

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, series follows the Monty lads, as well as their children and grandchildren, as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society's crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

Like the film, it's a comedy drama that will explore their desperate, bright and silly moments.

Black Mirror - Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

It's back.

When we needed it the most least.

Let's be honest: the return of a dystopic anthology series that takes our obsession with technology to terrifying extremes is not super needed right now, considering, uh, the real state of the world, but that doesn't mean we're any less excited about Black Mirror's return.

Season six arrives four years after season five, and features five episodes starring Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

Episodes include one called 'Joan Is Awful', where an average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek (can you IMAGINE!) and 'Demon 79', where a meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Black Mirror season six premieres June 15 on Netflix.

And Just Like That... - Binge.

Image: Binge.

And just like that, they're back.

The second season of the Sex and the City revival picks up where it left off, following Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate life in their 50s.

Of course, we know that series regulars including Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman and Nicole Ari Parker all return, as does a very familiar face in John Corbett as Aidan Shaw.

Plus, now we know about that Kim Cattrall Samantha cameo too... hmmm.

They've done a truly terrible job at keeping spoilers under wraps here, but it's only increased the excitement.

The first two episodes of And Just Like That season two premiere June 22 on Binge, following by new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

Hijack - Apple TV+.

Image: Apple TV+.

An Idris Elba thriller? We will be seated.

The story of Hijack takes place during a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London, where the flight gets (you guessed it!) hijacked.

Elba plays a corporate negotiator who, across seven parts, tries using his professional skills to save everyone on board. However, this high-risk strategy could also be his undoing.

The first two episodes of Hijack premiere June 28 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.

Read more:

Chelsea McLaughlin is Mamamia's Senior Entertainment Writer and co-host of The Spill. For more pop culture takes, recommendations and sarcasm, you can follow her on Instagram.

Feature image: Netflix/Binge/Apple TV+/Prime Video.