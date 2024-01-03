The 62-year-old woman who has been given the right to extract her dead husband’s sperm.





A 62-year-old woman, who legally cannot be named, has been granted a court order to have her dead husband’s sperm posthumously extracted in a last bid to have a child.

The widow filed an urgent court application right after the death of her 61-year-old husband last year.

Watch: Meet the baby born from a 27-year-old embryo. Post continues below.

Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, where her husband’s body was taken, failed to make a “designated officer” available to help remove the sperm from her husband’s body, forcing the woman to apply for an order.

The woman was married to her late husband for over 40 years and told the court that they were planning on having another child after the two they shared together tragically passed away.

In 2013, the couple’s 29-year-old daughter drowned while on a fishing trip, and one year later, their son was killed in a car accident at the age of 35.

Ever since then, the couple had continuously spoken about trying for another, but fertility experts told the woman that her age wouldn’t allow her to conceive.

After testing the man’s sperm, they found it to be viable.

The court was then told that a 20-year-old cousin had agreed to be a surrogate, however, because they lived in the Philippines, the woman said she thought the couple would have to live in the country for an extended period before they could proceed.

But because of the pandemic and the death of her mother-in-law, the couple was never able to relocate.

Judge Fiona Seaward granted the application, allowing the woman to remove the sperm, but it can’t be used, as that requires a separate court order.

“These orders are limited to permitting the removal of the spermatozoa and do not constitute authorisation for the spermatozoa to be used by the applicant, and do not in any way consider whether the applicant can or could meet any statutory criteria in that regard,” she said.

Posthumous fertilisation is not currently allowed in Western Australia. If the woman wants to use her late husband’s sperm, she’ll be required to transfer to another state that allows the procedure.

Feature Image: Getty.