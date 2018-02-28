Married at First Sight's Davina returns to Instagram. Promptly sends message to paparazzi.

Just when you thought Davina had disappeared from our screens forever, after a long-awaited silence and then some, the ex-Married at First Sight bride has returned to Instagram.

(She hadn’t posted in a month, which in reality TV star land is equivalent to approximately 24 full moons.)

The Instagram model posted to her ‘stories,’ which means you’ve only got 24 hours to see her short video, but thanks to #moderntechnology, we’ve got the Boomerang right here.

Oh, don’t even mention it. We are one with the people. You’re so very welcome.

The 26-year-old posted a video of her and a friend running circles on a trampoline with the caption, “dodging the paps like.”

Personally, we're just glad to see her bouncing back after her short-lived and disastrous marriage to Ryan Gallagher and unfortunate affair with creative director and occasional rapper Dean Wells.

After what was the most entertaining 17 episodes of television, Davina finally ended her marriage with poor soul Ryan, who was just trying to find a nice lady to be his fake wife.

Unfortunate for him, but a win for the rest of the country.

And while the jury is still out on whether Channel 10 will adopt Davina and make her the next Bacherlorette, we have a feeling this won't be the last we see of her.

Catch up on the lastest episode of MAFS Chat with the twins Clare and Jessie Stephens on episode 19 - Nasser's been possessed by a ghost.

