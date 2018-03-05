Married At First Sight's Davina shares "traumatic" few weeks in emotional YouTube video.

“I am back”.

With those three words, this year’s Married At First Sight ‘villain’ Davina Rankin made her return to social media.

Since the 26-year-old’s ‘affair’ with fellow contestant Dean was revealed, Davina has been at the centre of a media circus.

Despite having over 300,000 Instagram followers, Davina has recently shied away from public attention, and hasn’t posted online since January 29.

But today, she uploaded a video on YouTube declaring that the last few weeks have been “hard for her to talk about”.

“I’ve been MIA for the last few weeks… I thought my best option was to just switch off and disconnect from a world that I’m usually very connected to,” she said.

“I’m no stranger to it, but copping a rather large amount of hate is something I’m really not used to. And to be honest it really shook me.

“That’s why I’ve been distant and silent.”

Holding back tears, Davina then offered her thanks to her "amazing friends, family, clients and followers" who have stood by her side through her tumultuous few weeks.

"I cannot even being to explain how thankful I am [to those] who have reached out and sent me emails telling me to keep my head high and that they love me," she said.

"It's been a really really hard and traumatic experience for me. I know you guys know the real me, and my friends and family know the real me."

LISTEN: Gab is our feminist hero and we need to talk about it. Post continues after audio...

Davina dedicated the second-half of the nearly 13-minute long video is dedicated to showing her fans "what's been going on in her life".

She showed herself walking her dog through the Aussie bush, visiting wineries with her mum and enjoying a beachside holiday with her closest friends.

Despite posting on her Instagram stories last week and responding to cruel memes posted about her online, Davina also shared her first photo on social media in more than a month, which she also used to thank those who know her best.

"I just wanted to take the time to say a HUGE thank you for the love and support I’ve received these last few weeks," she wrote.

Davina's fans were quick to welcome her back to social media, with many posting more messages of support.

"So good to have you back gorgeous girl!" one wrote, while another added: "It's so wonderful to see your gorgeous face back on here."

You can watch Davina's full YouTube video here.

Listen to the full episode of our Married at First Sight recap podcast.