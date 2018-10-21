"It’s always hard work." David Beckham on his 19-year marriage to Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham made some surprising – though refreshingly honest – comments about his marriage to Victoria Beckham on the Sunday Project tonight.

The raw interview with Lisa Wilkinson saw the soccer great shone in a different light from how he’s usually portrayed, as he addressed the constant speculation surrounding his marriage to fashion designer Victoria.

When probed about the incessant coverage of their marriage – from whispers of affairs to rumoured separations – David said he’s learnt to turn a blind eye.