Meet Darren and Tristen from The Amazing Race.

When it comes to The Amazing Race strategy, nephew-duo Darren and Tristen have it down pat. 

The actor and TV host said, "I'm going to sit down and eat pasta and drink lots of red wine and tell [Tristan] what to do. If there's any kind of eating weird foods, he's going to be doing that. If there's anything that requires a lot of fitness and exertion, he's going to be doing that. I'll just be here for the brains." 

This pair will be racing on behalf of the Feel the Magic charity, an organisation that looks after orphaned children. 

Tristen went on to say, "Some of these kids, from what they've been through [to] where they're at now... they're an inspiration for all of us." 

"One in 20 kids in Australia have lost a parent before the age of 18," Darren continued. 

"This charity has their back, and they do great work. The more money we can raise for them the better, the more awareness we can bring to that charity is also fantastic."

The Amazing Race Darren Instagram.

If you're after a delicious scroll you can find Darren's Instagram here: @darrenmcmullen


The Amazing Race Tristen Instagram.

If you're interested in what the nephew is up to post-race, you can find him here: @tjdougan


The Amazing Race Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.  

Image: Network 10.

