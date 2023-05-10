Bride and Prejudice's Dannii Erskine reportedly died in a car accident last month. Now, she's spoken out.

Last week, reports emerged that Bride and Prejudice star Dannii Erskine had died following a "horrible tragedy".

Danni, who appeared on the reality show in 2019 with her then-fiance Denton Ansley, reportedly died in hospital after her car was "T-boned" on the way home from the shops in Melbourne last month.

A person claiming to be Danni's sister, Dee, told the So Dramatic! podcast via email, "She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12:01am. She will be loved [and] very much missed… It was a horrible tragedy."

"She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won’t get that chance."



Tributes reportedly began flowing on Danni's Instagram account, where a post read "Rest in peace Dannii Erskine, 1995-2023".



"We appreciate and respect wishes we have received as a family," a family member reportedly wrote on the page, according to news.com.au.

Image: Instagram@dannii_erskine

Now, over a week later, Danni has spoken out to confirm that she is still very much alive, and her Instagram account had been hacked.

She confirmed the news in a statement to So Dramatic!, via a friend.

"Dear media and others this may concern," the statement read.

"On the 29th of April, 2023, my Instagram account was hacked. I received notification to my Gmail which I have attached that it was coming from Geelong region. I live on the [Mornington] Peninsula," she continued.

"I spoke to the police over the phone and they going to look into it, advised I had to contact the cyber team and also reported it to Google."

Danni went on to confirm she was in a car accident, but it occured seven months ago, and she has been recovering from an injury to her ankle.

"I was in a car accident on September 17th 2022. For the last six months I have been homebound due to an injury in my ankle having severe injury from the accident. I was in hospital for many months including rehab."

"I have been in hospital all week getting an ankle reconstruction. I can’t control what the media said but I was advised from doctors to focus on my foot recovery. I haven’t had time to deal with this."

She went on to say her sister did not email the podcast and "had nothing to do" with the report.

"I was advised not to comment, my sister never emailed So Dramatic!. All I know it was sent from someone who hacked my account. I have no idea who emailed So Dramatic! and to be honest I don’t really care."

“All I can sat [sic] if you have a enemy [sic] or a following be carful [sic], if you ever get notified of someone’s signing in and you not in that location, try the police [sic]. They can trace it all back."

Dannii added that the false claim has not only affected her, but also her family.

"It has put a lot of stress on my family and has caused severe issues for my sister," she said.

Questions around Danni's began to emerge earlier this week.

In an episode on Monday, Dannii's ex-partner Denton told So Dramatic! that "quite a few things" about her death didn't "add up".

"It just doesn’t make sense to me," he told host Megan Pustetto.

Image: Channel 7.

Denton also shared friends had reportedly received a message with details of a funeral service on May 16 in the Mornington Peninsula.

But when Pustetto called the funeral home, she was told there were no funerals for that date or any listed under Dannii's name.

Dannii's Instagram account was deleted shortly after news of her death. However, it has since been reactivated, with all posts relating to her death removed, according to news.com.au.

Feature Image: Channel 7/Instagram@dannii_erskine